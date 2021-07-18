About 20 young El Pasoans with Boy Scout Troop 4 went on a once-in-a-lifetime trip that included stops in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Virginia to learn more about the nation’s history. Top: Sam Gutierrez, Alex Carillo, Bryan Liang and Joey Tarlavsky participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Fourth of July. Bottom: The Scouts met with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, at Arlington National Cemetery. On the trip, from June 20 to July 6, the Scouts also visited the National Mall and museums, toured Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania and went kayaking on the James River. The trip was led in part by Life Scouts Charlie Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Franco and Bryan Liang, along with Sam Snoddy, who has been scoutmaster of Troop 4 since 1986. The trip also gave the Scouts an opportunity to accomplish the 50-Miler, which recognizes Scouts who travel 50 miles over five or more days without the aid of motors.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- From India to Minnesota to El Paso: Neurosurgeon tackles complex spine and brain issues
- Amazon has plans for $48 million investment on Westside, new state filings suggest
- El Paso attorney named chair of state bar section
- New Mexico preps for pot sales on El Paso’s doorstep
- From El Paso to Vegas to Broadway, El Pasoan living dreams on stage
- Whispers: House built by golf legend hits market, along with one with a dark past
- Sunland Park wins latest round on annexation
- Five Points Entertainment District comes alive
- Ray Sanchez: Encountering racism, even in El Paso
- Juárez, a city that perseveres through crises
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Blasting firsts
- Protests pour in after big jump in tax valuations
- Road warrior Bob Dylan returns to stage — at least on film
- Australia to deport commentator Hopkins for quarantine boast
- Boy, 15, accidently shoots, kills 13-year-old friend in Utah
- Police: Bomb threat closed Mackinac Bridge for 3 hours
- ANALYSIS: Edwin Edwards legacy? It's complicated
- Rodón dominates through 7, White Sox blank Astros 4-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.