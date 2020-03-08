ScottHulse Labor and Employment Seminar

 Jorge Salgado/El Paso Inc.

About 250 El Paso human resources professionals attended the 12th annual Labor and Employment Seminar, which was presented by Scott Hulse on Thursday at the Radisson El Paso Airport hotel. ‘This seminar was created as a community service to guide local businesses in the area of labor and employment law, which is always changing and can create substantial liability for uninformed businesses,’ says Rosemary Marin, chair of the firm’s labor and employment section. Scott Hulse is a full-service law firm that was founded in El Paso in 1889.

