It has been a while since the state’s 10% cap on the taxable increase in the value of a homestead property was a factor in El Paso, but it will be this year.
That’s because El Paso’s hot housing market hasn’t gone unnoticed by the El Paso Central Appraisal District, or CAD, which has raised the market value on single family homes by $2.6 billion, a 12% increase over last year.
For homeowners with homestead exemptions, the taxable increase in valuation will be capped at 10%. They may also be eligible for the over-65 exemption, as well as the military disability and disabled exemptions that are deducted from the property’s taxable value and tax bill from the city.
The savings on taxes are significant.
David Stone, the CAD’s deputy chief appraiser, warned homeowners to be sure they have all of the exemptions they qualify for because they’ll be liable for the taxes on the home’s full value if they do not.
El Paso’s housing market is so hot right now that it’s hard to find a home to buy.
Drive the streets in the Coronado area on the Westside looking for a “For Sale” sign, and chances are you won’t find one.
But you might spot RIM’s yard sign on DeLeon that boldly announces, “This house is being flipped by RIM Buys Homes. Open house coming soon!”
That residence is one of only two the company has up right now, but they’re always looking for sellers.
The 1950s-era DeLeon house is on the tax rolls at about $107,000, but when RIM is done, it will have a new roof, refrigerated air, new paint, moldings and landscaping.
Then, they’ll offer it for $189,000, said RIM owner Ricardo Bocardo, and could get more.
Their last flip was a house in the 1400 block of Belvidere that went on the market for $350,000, Bocardo said, “and we had four offers for $25,000 more than we asked.”
Those offers also came without the usual request that the seller – RIM in this case – cover the closing costs, which is another indication of market demand for homes.
“We’ve been flipping for five years, and they always ask for closing costs,” Bocardo said.
The “COVID factor,” as it’s sometimes described, hasn’t increased the number of potential homebuyers, it has reduced the number of sellers.
That’s because they have kept, or taken, their homes off the market to avoid letting would-be buyers – and possible COVID carriers – into their homes.
Property tax valuation notices are still going out, and the CAD cannot yet provide actual totals on valuation changes for homes, apartments and commercial properties.
“So here’s why residential values are going up,” Stone said. “First of all, we only have 1.3 months of inventory on the market. Typically you need six months of inventory to be in market equilibrium.
“Second of all, the cost of materials, particularly lumber, has skyrocketed. The last number I heard was lumber prices were 35% to 40% higher than what they were at the beginning of the year.”
And when the cost of new homes goes up, he said, “that causes the cost of resales to rise also, because sellers can see your only alternative is to buy a new home.”
The third factor is that mortgage interest rates are at an all-time low, Stone said, and lenders are easing off on down payments, so it’s easier for people to get home loans – and they’re cheaper when it comes to the interest rate.
The typical increase in El Paso home values appears to be about 10%, and that’s the same as the national market, according to Zillow, which puts the typical value of a U.S. home at $272,446 – well above El Paso’s average.
The same thing is going on around the state, but the market is hotter.
“But we’re not as high as the Golden Triangle,” Stone said, referring to demand in the Dallas-Houston-San Antonio area of Texas.
The El Paso CAD’s commercial valuations are not out yet, he said, but the increases will not be high, and the CAD will be defending those values because even though retail activity has been down, landlords have been able to keep up with their debts.
“The overall increase is a little more than it was last year, but last year most of the increase was coming from commercial values,” Stone said. “This year, it’s coming from residential values.”
Jeff Siegel, one of about a dozen El Paso tax agents who handle valuation protests locally, said he’s getting about 10 calls a day from homeowners wanting to contest their valuations.
The median home value is up a little from last year to a little over $185,000, he said, citing a report he’s seen.
While the average increase on home values may be about 10%, some will be substantially higher, and Siegel urges those who have objections to protest their valuation.
The deadline to file is May 17. For more information on protesting the appraised value of your property, go online to epcad.org/Home/HowTo.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
