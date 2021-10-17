“We’re going to do what we can to help those students,” Margie Aguilar, president of Western Technical College’s northeast campus, said about the students who’ve been displaced by the abrupt closure of Vista College.
So, too, is Workforce Solutions Borderplex, the state’s employment assistance arm, and Southwest University.
“We’re not only offering transfer credit for degree programs but also certificate programs, and some of their credits may transfer to other programs,” Aguilar said last week. “For example, their vocational nursing program could transfer to our nursing bachelor of science program.”
But making those transfers will require cooperation from Vista College that has so far not been forthcoming. The phone number to Vista College’s main Texas campus in El Paso is not working.
Still, Aguilar said, Western Technical will do everything it can to work with Vista’s former students.
Vista College reportedly had about 3,500 students in El Paso and charged as much as $40,000 in tuition for associate degrees to students, many of whom had been in the military and were relying on the GI Bill and student loans that can be discharged because the school closed.
Like Vista College and other educational institutions, Western Technical was forced to close its campuses to more than 1,400 students because of local government orders against congregating in settings like bars, restaurants and classrooms.
But, Aguilar said, Western Technical didn’t suffer from the kinds of economic problems that brought Vista College down.
“We brought our students back slowly for hands-on classes, and the rest were online until we integrated everybody back in as we were able to,” Aguilar said.
She didn’t know that Vista College has filed for bankruptcy.
“It’s just so sad for the students and for the employees because they’re out of a job, too,” Aguilar said.
Workforce Solutions Borderplex is also ready and willing to help students who have been displaced by the closure of Vista College, but they, too, are getting no help from Vista College.
“From what I know, our business services unit, which executes the rapid response when we assist employees who are displaced is also having a hard time getting in touch because no one is picking up the phone,” said Bianca Cervantes, Workforce Solution’s communications director. “As far as why they closed, that is a complete mystery to everybody.
“I mean you literally have teachers walking up to the building and not being able to obtain their belongings. That’s where we’re at. It’s really hard to get through to them and to try to provide assistance on the subject of employment or unemployment and benefits and things like that.”
Workforce Solutions is also concerned about the communication problem because the agency was paying tuition for eight participants it placed in training programs at Vista College.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
