The city, county and The Borderplex Alliance unveiled plans Tuesday by Schneider Electric, a global manufacturer, to build a new plant in El Paso that will employ 400 workers.
The 160,000-square-foot facility is part of the company’s $100 million regional investment to increase production and speed the delivery of its products to customers in Canada, Mexico and the United States, according to a news release.
“The supply chain challenges of the past year have demonstrated the importance of increasing our domestic manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible,” Annette Clayton, chief executive of Schneider Electric North America, said in a statement. “Our new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in El Paso will allow us to get products into the hands of our distributors and end-users more quickly, and it will bring an estimated $138 million in economic value to the local area.”
The factory will be in the Northwest Corporate Center and is Schneider Electric’s fourth in El Paso. The company says it expects to finish it by the end of this year.
Schneider Electric, a multinational energy management and automation company based in France, will produce customized low-voltage switchboards in the factory, according to a news release.
“This investment is an incredible opportunity for the El Paso community to not only strengthen our city’s industry but also showcase the talent of our skilled workforce,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said in a statement.
A Fortune 500 company, Schneider Electric is traded on the Paris Stock Exchange. Its net income in 2020 was more than $2 billion (2.1 billion euros).
