The top administrator for this region’s Small Business Administration embarked on a road tour that brought him, if only briefly, to El Paso last week.
Justin Crossie, region administrator for the SBA’s Region 6, was in El Paso to meet with some small businesses that were the recipients of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program funding.
While he was here, Crossie said he got to meet with a construction company and a restaurant, both recipients of PPP funding.
He said the success of the program has been in part due to the small banks and lenders that have processed and managed the PPP applications.
“This has been an incredible example of a public-private partnership, with pride in the small banks that have stepped up,” Crossie said. “Without those small lenders, I don’t know if this program would’ve been as successful as it was. The people I’ve met with, their experience has been overwhelmingly positive.”
The El Paso district of the SBA received more than 6,800 PPP loans of $150,000 or under, totaling $223 million, Crossie said. There were more than 900 loans of over $150,000. The program closed on Aug. 8.
Crossie said Texas received more than 400,000 PPP loans, worth about $41 billion.
For some businesses, the PPP funds have been the lifeline keeping them running during a pandemic that has prompted government leaders to implement widespread closures and restrictions on businesses.
“We’re just trying to navigate this new environment,” Crossie said. “(Businesses) survived this first wave of COVID, the shutdown, and some areas are reopening. We’re trying to help them figure out what that new business model looks like.”
The paperwork borrowers must complete for their PPP loans to be forgiven is handled by the banks, Crossie said.
“We have found that there are a number of businesses waiting to see what comes out of Congress,” Crossie said. “If that’s signed by the president, the SBA would then be able to assist.”
Region 6 of the SBA includes Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.
As of Friday afternoon, Congress had not authorized another round of business stimulus. For some, the first round has already dried up. Crossie said part of his tour of Region 6 was to get a sense of what worked and what didn’t for businesses in case more funding is authorized in the future.
“I don’t know if fact-finding is the right term, as much as I’m just trying to find out what worked, what didn’t, what works in their continued recovery,” Crossie said. “I’m looking to hear from these businesses. Everyone I’ve met with, it’s (PPP) has been the difference between shutting their doors and being ready to reopen.”
