El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego delivered his first State of the County address Oct. 10, highlighting the county’s progress, including the awards it has received, economic development initiatives and criminal justice reform.
“Your Commissioners Court with these amazing employees as its backbone will continue its work to accomplish our collective goals with our combined vision, working together for the common good and profound love of this community,” Samaniego said.
At the event, organized each year by the El Paso Chamber, Samaniego also praised El Paso for its response to the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart and recognized first responders.
“We could have been defined by our tragedy,” he said. “Instead, we have been defined across the world by our resilience and our generosity as a community.”
He also defended the tax increase approved by El Paso County commissioners in September.
“For the first time in four years, we faced the unfortunate yet necessary reality … of raising taxes,” Samaniego said.
After a pause, he joked, “Please hold your applause.”