Back in May, a group of teenage girls were hanging out together on El Paso’s Westside. One had come in a high-powered, all-terrain vehicle set up for driving off-road and not on city streets.
They decided to take a ride, and a younger girl who didn’t have a driver’s license wound up behind the wheel with three others aboard and sped away.
At West Sunset Road, she made a sharp left turn, causing the ATV to turn over and skid down the street on its side.
A high school senior in the front passenger seat had her seatbelt on, but her right arm took the full impact on the rough pavement, which scraped off skin, muscle and bone from her hand to her shoulder.
By all accounts, it was a horrendous scene that threw everyone, including arriving family members, into a panic. She nearly bled to death, and were it not for the surgeons at University Medical Center of El Paso, she very likely would have lost her right arm and maybe her life, her father said.
She is recovering slowly and painfully now but will be able to start her senior year at Coronado High – with accommodations for her injuries.
This coming Saturday, Aug. 7, University Medical Center, in conjunction with other organizations, is offering a youth ATV safety course at El Paso County’s San Felipe Park, a dedicated ATV recreation area north of Fabens on the road to Cattleman’s Steakhouse.
The course is open to all ages, but participants 18 and under will receive a free safety helmet and goggles. Participants must bring their own ATV.
Xochitl Gamboa, manager of UMC’s Trauma Grants Program, said her role at UMC is to “identify grant opportunities that support injury prevention initiatives based on our trauma data.”
When it comes to ATVs, she said, “It’s about parents and young people knowing what the laws are and following them to avoid injuries and deaths.”
“It just comes down to individual situations,” she said. “After our last ATV course, I passed by a family that had two little children riding a small, youth-sized ATV, while the parents were cooking out.
“I mean, they were enjoying the park and the kids were riding in circles. But we’ve seen injuries involving 8 and 9 year olds.”
She noted that the state of Texas actually requires ATV riders to complete a certification course like the one offered this Saturday.
“However, I don’t believe it’s heavily enforced,” she said.
Where the requirements get particularly confusing is in El Paso’s Upper Valley where you can see teenagers riding and sometimes racing ATV motorbikes and four wheelers on the river levees and on streets.
Often, they’re headed for the sandy hills of New Mexico.
In New Mexico, riding ATVs on public streets and roads is legal for licensed riders with properly equipped ATVs with street tires.
In a written response to El Paso Inc.’s questions about Texas rules, El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said driving ATVs on public roads is also legal for those complying with state law requiring, among other things, one or two license plates. But most off-road vehicles require modification before they meet state standards.
“Because violations are so sporadic and over such wide-spread areas, specific enforcement would be infeasible and inefficient,” Carrillo said. “So, again, this falls to accountability and responsible operators doing what is right and safe.”
Ryan Urrutia, the commander of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, was emphatic in saying ATVs are almost always illegal on public streets and roads.
There are exceptions for farmers traveling from one field to another, public utility workers and law enforcement.
“But we have a population that uses them for entertainment to go out in the desert out by Fabens and Horizon City,” he said. “They’ll use the roadways to get to these areas, and that’s illegal.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
