Russia-Ukraine conflict dominates border summit discussion

Former leaders of Mexico and Canada were in El Paso last week for a border summit. But one topic made it to the top of the list: Russia.
Former Mexican President Vicente Fox and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper gave the keynote discussion at the 2022 U.S.-Mexico Border Summit, hosted by The Borderplex Alliance on Thursday as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
While border issues were discussed at other panels throughout the day, the lunch discussion moderated by Borderplex CEO Jon Barela focused on the quickly-unfolding situation in Eastern Europe.
Both former leaders spoke about their past experiences with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as what the conflict potentially means for North America.
Fox, who was president of Mexico from 2000 to 2006, said that Putin was a strong and nationalistic leader, but that the current situation made it impossible for him to speak nicely about the Russian leader.
Fox also discussed the issues leading up to the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, including oil pipelines that run from Russia through Ukraine.
“There are many characters and personalities. I implore all of you, we need a multilateral sovereign system for tackling differences among nations,” Fox said. “The U.N. doesn’t appear right now – hasn’t spoken on the problem in these countries.
“The U.N. has lost all its moral authority or its real authority. Nations and countries have to take the bull by the horns and try to solve this conflict.”
Harper, who was prime minister of Canada from 2006 to 2015, said the U.S. and its allies had repeated opportunities to be more firm against Russia but did not take those opportunities. He said Putin was not afraid of sanctions.
“We’ve had repeated opportunities, the U.S. and its allies, to indicate that we will not tolerate this happening. We passed on every opportunity,” Harper said. “The U.S., Britain, Canada, France, if we were to say, like the rest of NATO, that you can’t enter this territory, then Vladimir Putin would not be doing this.”
On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced he was authorizing additional sanctions against Russia for its “premeditated attack,” saying they would “impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time.” And on Friday, the U.S., Britain and the European Union moved to sanction Putin and his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.
Harper and Fox also discussed China. Fox said China was a sleeping giant “of the very near future,” and compared China’s population of over 1 billion to the United States’ 350 million.
“I think the only way to compete, survive and defend western civilization values is North America: Mexico, United States and Canada,” Fox said. “We’re very powerful, the three of us together. Mexico is not the little guy. We trade as much in as we trade out. We buy as much from this nation as we sell.”
Fox added that there are differences in border environments on the northern and southern sides of the U.S., with the U.S-Canada border usually more harmonious than U.S.-Mexico border.
He said it comes down to economics, and that the currency rate is closer to 1:1 between the U.S. and Canada.
Harper said that while China has grown its economy and improved poverty rates, there have been changes in supply chains globally.
“Given all that’s happening I think the global shortening of supply chains is happening, and it’s inevitable,” Harper said. “It’s an opportunity for us to build more integrated, reliable supply chains. For America, this is an enormous market.”
Harper said it’s also important to weigh the risks in creating tighter supply chains, including energy, but that the three North American countries need to encourage an economy that’s market-oriented with a private sector.
He said China’s plan is to have a hub in Beijing with spokes all over the world.
“We want to make sure we’re not going down that route,” Harper said.
At the end of the discussion, Harper and Fox were each given a pair of Lucchese boots.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.