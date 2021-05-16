Adolpho Telles and his daughter, Patricia, co-owners of Rosa’s Cantina watering hole on Doniphan, fought to keep the state from taking property they needed for parking but lost in an eminent domain dispute in 2017.
Now, they’re fighting to get the property back because the Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, has found that the property can’t be used for a deep ponding area as planned.
“I told them it wouldn’t work because the water level is only about 10 feet down,” Adolpho Telles, a CPA and the former chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, told El Paso Inc. “They could have found that out easily enough by just drilling down to see what the water table was.”
Named for the cantina in Marty Robbins’ 1959 hit ballad “El Paso,” about a girl and Rosa’s Cantina “down in the West Texas town of El Paso,” the bar has gained some national fame
because of the attention Robbins paid to it and the memorabilia that lines the walls.
Telles and his daughter asked for $373,827 in compensation for the property but were paid $143,743, plus damages. The half-acre lot provided 53 parking spaces, and Rosa’s Cantina was left with a little over a dozen spots immediately around the bar.
Texas state law says, “A person from whom a real property interest is acquired by an entity through eminent domain for a public use … is entitled to repurchase the property if the public purpose for which the property was acquired through eminent domain is canceled before the property is used for that public purpose.”
Telles said it’s clear the state has no further use for the property, but it’s vitally important to the future of Rosa’s Cantina and the safety of patrons who sometimes have to park on the other side of Doniphan and walk across what is now a four-lane highway.
The problem, he said, is that TxDOT is asking Telles for the $216,933 it paid him, but Telles said that amount includes damages, his legal expenses and other compensation to which the state is not entitled.
“It cost me $25,000 to let them sit on that property and do nothing for several years, and the damages to my business were already there,” he said.
TxDOT’s spokesperson in El Paso, Jennifer Wright, said she did not have enough information about the dispute to comment.
