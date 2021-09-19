El Paso businessman Kirk Robison, his wife Judy and Peter Piper Pizza have donated $500,000 to the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center.
The gift by the couple, who brought Peter Piper Pizza to El Paso in 1982, will launch Make It, an area of the museum where visitors will test their engineering skills, according to a news release.
In the exhibit, young people will get to use real tools and choose from a variety of maker projects and programs. They might, for example, recycle paper airplanes into handmade paper and then use the paper and a laser cutter to create a luminaria.
“Peter Piper Pizza has always held a strong belief in supporting community organizations,” Kirk Robison said in a statement. “2022 will mark our 40th anniversary in El Paso, and we are proud to share that milestone with the grand opening of the El Paso Children’s Museum.”
The museum was approved by El Paso voters in 2012 as part of the quality of life bond initiative and is now under construction in Downtown. It is scheduled to open by the end of 2022.
Robison’s Pizza Properties owns and operates 48 Peter Piper Pizza restaurants in Texas and New Mexico, including 14 in El Paso.
For more information, go online to epcmuseum.org.
