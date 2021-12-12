On Dec. 8, 2021, with his wife by his side, Robert H. Brown (Bob) peacefully left this world to be with his Lord and Savior.
Bob was born in El Paso and his family extends back four generations, settling here in the 1880s. He was a graduate of El Paso High School, then attended Texas A&M, where he was a part of the Army Corp and finished up his degree at Texas Western (UTEP). He had many accomplishments in track and field through his high school and college careers.
He was commissioned into the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. While stationed in Germany, he excelled in track and field, winning the All-Army Europe title in javelin and discus. Upon returning to El Paso, he met and married the love of his life, Nancy. They had three sons, Hunter, Mike and Eric.
Bob spent his career in Insurance and Commercial Real Estate. He filled his earlier years playing golf, tennis and handball. In his later years, he moved on to Skeet and Trap and finally Sporting Clays. He loved Sporting Clays and met many new friends and traveled to many tournaments in which he won multiple titles in his classification. Bob especially loved showing up every Friday to shoot with his buddies at Ft. Bliss Rod & Gun Club and the monthly shoots with his Las Cruces shooting friends.
He had a passion for hot rods and rooting for his favorite sports team. Bob and Nancy had many special friends and always enjoyed their “Friday Night Group,” which they met with for over 40 years.
Bob had a heart of gold and would always help anyone in need. He was a very faithful man having his Bible by him always.
There was nothing he loved more than his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Nancy, his dear brother and sister in law, Bing and Val Brown, three sons, Hunter (Brandi), Mike (Donna), and Eric (Sarina). He was proudest of his four grandchildren, Tyler (Travis), Cole (Madeline), Parker and Aly Brown and his nephew Trey and his niece Diane Brown McGee (Mike, Mitchell, Connor, Megan). He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Channing and Agnes Brown.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 5016 Love Rd., El Paso, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.