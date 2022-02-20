It’s getting more difficult to buy a home in El Paso, especially for the middle class – a nationwide trend that has hit homebuyers in the borderland especially hard.
Housing affordability has eroded since 2019 and through the pandemic, as home prices have soared and inventory has plummeted, according to a new report by the National Association of Realtors that looked at housing affordability by income bracket.
In December 2019, the share of homes in El Paso considered affordable for households earning between $50,000 and $75,000 was 55%. Two years later, in December 2021, only 32% were considered affordable, according to the report.
The median household income in El Paso is about $47,000. And for households earning $35,000 to $50,000, only 8% of El Paso area listings were considered affordable at the end of last year.
“In general, El Paso housing is more affordable than it is in most markets in the U.S.,” said Tom Fullerton, an economics professor at UTEP. “But that doesn’t mean that the El Paso housing market is immune to everything going on nationally.”
Supply chain issues, labor shortages and inflation have driven up the prices of El Paso homes. The number of houses available to buy is also at a historic low.
Fullerton said housing prices in El Paso are projected to continue to go up, along with monthly mortgage payments.
Median prices for new and pre-owned homes in El Paso are expected to go above $200,000 in the next year, according to the UTEP Border Region Modeling Project’s Borderplex Economic Outlook report.
The combined cost of insurance and property taxes is also expected to rise, with monthly costs hitting $1,170 by 2023. In turn, that could impact El Paso’s apartment and rental market as low inventories and increased costs push more people into the apartment market.
“Because of eroding single-unit housing affordability, apartment rents will likely continue to grow, with two-bedroom rates surpassing $1,030 per month in 2022,” the report states.
The median price of a newly constructed home in El Paso has risen from about $166,000 in 2019 to $197,972 in 2021, and is expected to rise to $214,913 in 2023.
Average monthly payments on a new house in El Paso in 2019 were about $1,044. In 2021, that number rose to $1,128, and is projected to rise to $1,170 in 2023.
A real estate agent with Century 21 The Edge who asked for her name not to be used said she recently sold a home on the Eastside and received a cash offer above the listing price on the first day.
She said the home was about 1,400 square feet and was listed for about $200,000.
“That makes it really hard for your average person to compete,” the Realtor said. “We had four offers the first day.”
Fullerton said the problems that have struck global supply chains and driven up the cost of materials, including many used in home construction, are expected to continue as long as COVID-19 continues to surge around the globe.
“For available labor, most El Paso builders indicate that they have shortages of all different types of workers. In the old days, prior to 2017, they were able to recruit workers from Mexico. Now it’s much more difficult to get international workers into the U.S.,” Fullerton said. “If an agreement could be reached in Congress to allow temporary or guest workers, that would help things a lot. El Paso is ideally positioned geographically to take advantage of anything along those lines.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
