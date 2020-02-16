El Paso entrepreneurs Rick and Ginger Francis shared stories, wisdom and their experience balancing work and life at “I Love El Paso,” an annual event to inspire young leaders to move the city forward, held Feb. 6 at the El Paso Museum of Art.
Hosted by the Tom Lea Institute, United Way Young Leaders Society, Progress321 and the art museum, the event was created to honor local El Pasoans like artist Tom Lea.
The free event included hors d’oeuvres and beer tasting provided by DeadBeach Brewery.
Rick Francis, a third generation El Pasoan, is chief executive of WestStar Bank and a former chair of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents. Ginger Francis chairs the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine’s Public Art Committee. The lobby of the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing is named in memory of their son, Tyler.