More than 300 El Pasoans gathered at the Reynolds Home Sept. 28 for the nonprofit’s annual Backyard Dinner fundraiser to support homeless mothers and children.
The nonprofit provides shelter, security and basic services to women and children. At the event, attendees celebrated the success of nearly 100 families who transitioned to permanent housing during the year.
In 1990, a farmhouse in the Lower Valley was turned into a nonprofit shelter for homeless women and children. Since then, hundreds of women and children have found help at the Reynolds Home.