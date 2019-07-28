El Paso City Council members witnessed a rare courtroom-style hearing last Tuesday that aired out River Oaks Properties’ bitter dispute with the city over its West Towne Marketplace development.
River Oaks subsidiary ROP Artcraft LLC, or ROP, sued in 2017 contending that city and El Paso Water officials effectively forced ROP to pay the entire cost of a $5.3 million drainage system to handle stormwater runoff from city and private owners’ properties.
ROP filed its case more than two years ago, but the city contends the lawsuit is improper and invalid because ROP failed to try the required administrative solutions before going to court.
“State law is being violated,” Alex Acosta, the city’s lead private attorney, said, addressing ROP’s lawyer, Harrel Davis. “You are not following state law.”
What’s unusual about the dispute is that the city usually works closely with companies that invest heavily in the city. River Oaks is locally owned and one of El Paso’s leading retail developers with 75 shopping centers in operation and 10 under construction.
West Towne Marketplace, just off Interstate-10 on Paseo del Norte, is ROP’s newest major center, anchored by Cabela’s, TJ Maxx, Best Buy and a Super Walmart.
The development’s residential property investment totaled $312 million with 1,400 permits issued, according to the company, as well as $242 million in commercial construction.
“We’ve been fighting for four years on a shopping center that’s going to have a $1.5 billion impact and continue to bring new retailers. But I have to fight with the city and PSB.” River Oaks President Adam Frank said, referring to the Public Service Board, which oversees El Paso Water.
He noted that ROP’s West Towne has received no tax incentives from the city.
The purpose of the special hearing, a requirement of state law because of the nature of the dispute, was to ensure that City Council members hear from both sides before approving or denying ROP’s claim.
At the hearing, Frank and his company’s vice president for construction, Rich Williams, alleged that city and PSB officials held up West Towne construction permits for months and then reneged on a promise to share 30% of the $5.3 million cost of a major stormwater project running under the 63-acre property.
Both said Alan Shubert, El Paso Water’s vice president of engineering, operations and technical services, put that promise in writing and then asked them to ignore it to help him “save face.”
ROP finally had to agree to finance the entire drainage project to obtain the city permits it needed to meet its contractual obligations and construction deadlines, they said.
The lawsuit charges the city illegally forced ROP to bear the entire cost of the massive drainage project and then, in violation of state law, refused to conduct its own study of the issues and conduct a hearing like the one Tuesday to lay the issues out for City Council.
That’s why ROP filed suit against the city in March 2017, Davis said.
He told the council that Shubert evaded nine attempts to serve him with a subpoena requiring his presence at the council meeting for the hearing.
“He was served Tuesday,” Davis said. “They filed a motion to quash the subpoena, and he didn’t show up.”
Addressing the council, Davis later said, “Ask Mr. Acosta why he prevented Shubert from showing up here today”
Acosta replied, “I’ll repeat it for you again. State law is not being followed.”
Another attorney representing the city, Sydney Falk, suggested that ROP was foolish to rely on a guarantee that only the Public Service Board or City Council had the authority to make.
“Did you have in hand a written agreement from the PSB approved by the board to derive any amount of financial support for the building of the culverts?” Falk asked Williams.
“No, we had discussions and emails from the VP of the stormwater division that had indicated intent to share the cost,” Williams said.
Falk responded, “So, the answer is you didn’t have the contract in hand.”
“No, we didn’t have a contract in hand,” Williams said. “We had representations for months and months, for over a year.”
When the hearing ended, City Attorney Karla Niemen told council members that under state law, they have 30 days to deny or approve ROP’s claims.
The council voted to take no other action other than to take the matter under advisement.
