Now vacant and surrounded by a chain-link fence, soon the corner of one of West El Paso’s busiest intersections will have a new look.
The southwest corner of Mesa Street and Sunland Park Drive is being developed into a 5,000-square-foot retail building with a glass facade.
The property has been in the Malooly family for more than 25 years, said Chris Malooly. Located across from Walgreens, Taco Cabana and Smile Straight Orthodontics, the corner has had a Cash Store, car lot and gas station over its history.
Construction started last week on the project and completion is slated for August.
“It should be something that El Paso and ourselves should be proud of,” said Gilbert Malooly, who leads the real estate part of the business.
He declined to disclose the amount of investment he’s putting into the property, but said it was a substantial amount.
Chris Malooly Jr., president of EPPX Construction, the developer, said the project will look different from a lot of the spaces now offered on Mesa.
“Mesa has been owned so long by so many people that you don’t see that much development happening,” Malooly said. “Once in a while little things happen, but the majority of it has been around for a long time and has stayed that way. It will look a lot more modern than the 100-year-old Mesa.”
The Malooly’s own many properties throughout El Paso, including the historic Toltec Building in Downtown El Paso. Other projects in the works include a 16-acre mixed use development on the corner of Eastlake and Interstate 10 in Far East El Paso, as well as a Freddy’s Frozen Custard restaurant at 1860 Zaragoza Rd.
Gilbert Malooly added that they are also refurbishing an older shopping center on Hondo Pass.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.