After decades of darkness, then years of renovations, then a couple months of delays due to a pandemic, the Plaza Hotel at Pioneer Park will open its doors once more.
The Plaza will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony event will be live-streamed through Instagram and Facebook.
El Paso Inc. reporters will be given a tour of the hotel on Wednesday, and we will post photos on ElPasoInc.com, Instagram and Facebook.
The Plaza first opened in 1930 and was a Hilton hotel designed by famed architect Henry Trost. The property had been vacant since the early '90s until renovations began in 2018.
El Paso businessman Paul Foster purchased the hotel around 2006, and the property spent the last couple of years under major renovation. Work includes new HVAC, plumbing and elevator systems, fully redone rooms and historic restorations of the hotel’s interior and exterior.
There are 130 rooms at the Plaza, and they are now available for reservation at plazahotelelpaso.com. The rooftop bar, La Perla, will open in the fall.
The Plaza’s restaurant, Ambar, will also open Wednesday. The restaurant is under the direction of executive chef Andres Padilla. Reservations are available through opentable.com.
The new parking garage next to the Plaza is also open and available for use.
To watch the ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, visit facebook.com/plazahotelelpaso or plazahotelelpaso on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.