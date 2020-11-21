A small Texas chain that combines patio dining with an off-leash dog park is expanding into El Paso.
Mutts Canine Cantina has signed a franchise deal with April Mendoza, a business owner in Las Cruces, to open multiple locations with “a focus on the Southwest I-10 corridor,” according to a news release. That includes bringing the concept to El Paso and Tucson, Arizona.
“It is an exciting time to join the Mutts Canine Cantina family,” Mendoza said in a statement. “While 2020 has been a year filled with unexpected challenges, one thing is certain – people have been spending more time outdoors and looking for unique ways to enjoy themselves with their pets.”
A spokesperson said the company is looking at the Westside for its first location and plans to open “as soon as possible, but absolutely no later than September 2021.”
Mutts Canine Cantina describes itself as “the fastest growing pet eatertainment brand in America that provides a unique urban oasis for dogs and their owners.”
At the restaurants, owners can eat and drink craft beer on a dog-friendly patio and let their four-legged friends play in an off-leash dog park. The chain was founded in 2013 by Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, founders of FreeRange Concepts, according to the news release.
The franchise has locations in Dallas and Fort Worth, with 13 dog cantinas in development, including in Austin and Allen, Texas, as well as Denver, Colorado.
The dog parks are available to members who purchase daily, monthly or annual passes, ranging in price from $8.95 for a one-dog day pass to $269.50 for a three-dog yearly pass, according to the company’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.