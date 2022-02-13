Austin-based Resideo Technologies has purchased First Alert from Newell Brands for $593 million, expanding its portfolio of home safety products.
Founded in 1969 in Aurora, Illinois, First Alert moved its smoke detector manufacturing operations from Aurora to Juárez, Mexico, in 1993. Its primary distribution facility is in Far East El Paso.
“The addition of First Alert to the Resideo portfolio provides a highly complementary extension of our existing sensor solutions in the home,” said Jay Geldmacher, CEO of Resideo, in a news release. “Not only does First Alert bring a leading brand and market position in home safety, but its products also occupy a highly strategic position on the ceiling.”
First Alert, which has 2,800 employees, produces smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and other home safety products through the BRK, Onelink and First Alert brands. In 2021, First Alert had $395 million in sales.
Resideo, which is valued at $3.6 billion, is a spin-off of Honeywell International and became a publicly traded company in 2018. It continues to sell products under the Honeywell Home brand, including household security systems and humidifiers.
“We see significant operational synergies with First Alert’s strength in retail and relationships with leading homebuilders and Resideo’s strong partnership with professional contractors and distributors,” Geldmacher said. “First Alert advances our strategy of expanding Resideo’s presence with contractors and broadening our suite of sensors for the home.”
Resideo has about 14,400 employees and is scheduled to release its financial results for the year and fourth quarter on Feb. 15. The company expects its fourth-quarter 2021 revenue to be in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion.
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 525-9480 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.