Dr. Dominic Betancourt, a first-year resident at The Hospitals of Providence, makes the trek from the Eastside to the Northwest where he works. He’s there by 7 a.m. every morning.
He’s one of 14 internal medicine and psychiatry residents working at the Transmountain campus of the hospital group.
The hospital is in its inaugural year of welcoming residents who received their medical education at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
Betancourt is also a native El Pasoan. He graduated from Burges High School before going on to the University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech.
Now, he has spent the earliest years of his career working through a pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic hit when he was in his third year of rotations at Texas Tech.
“I had to find the confidence to actively manage very sick patients. I went from medical school to now putting in orders that will alter someone’s medical plan and treatment,” Betancourt said. “It was intimidating at first, but once you start to see outcomes, effectiveness and professionals behind you, you hit the ground running. The learning curve has been tremendous.”
Betancourt said his residency colleagues at the Transmountain campus include doctors from Texas, Egypt, India and the Czech Republic.
Residents go through an application and interview process and are matched with hospitals each year, with matches usually announced in March. Residents often go on to stay in the communities that they match with.
At the Transmountain campus, Tenet has an agreement with Texas Tech for its residency program. The hospital was built as a teaching facility, and the program launched in July 2021.
Nico Tejeda, group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence, said residency programs are also an opportunity to showcase El Paso and the community to incoming doctors.
“Residents are on a multiyear interview with El Paso,” Tejeda said. “They connect with other residents, physician groups, that show what El Paso has to offer and to try to make the environment as welcoming as possible.”
Tejeda said the residency program at the Transmountain campus – 10 in internal medicine and four in psychiatry – has been an advantage during COVID.
“These are 14 additional physicians that we have at the Transmountain campus, and it’s a great resource,” Tejeda said.
He said the hospital, which opened in January of 2017, is doing well and is nearly at capacity every day. He said the Transmountain campus also sees patients from across the income and health literacy spectrums.
“It makes for a great teaching environment,” Tejeda said.
Tejeda said the goal for the residency program at the Transmountain campus is to help increase El Paso-trained physicians practicing in El Paso.
“In 10 years I’d love it if I had to come to the hospital and can look up at the physician who was born and raised in El Paso, who is taking care of me,” Tejeda said. “That’s the goal.”
Residency programs are another step in the large plan to establish a pipeline of medical providers in underserved El Paso.
Betancourt, the resident, said El Paso grows on you and he hopes the city’s charm attracts more residents.
In addition to his duties at the Transmountain campus, he also has to study for board exams. He said he’s also interested in continuing his research and building his CV.
Ultimately, Betancourt said, he wants to practice in his hometown.
“There’s something special about an El Pasoan taking care of El Pasoans,” Betancourt said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
