El Paso is one of 14 U.S. markets highlighted in a new report as prime candidates for industrial real estate investment.
Although warehouse space has become hard to find in El Paso, there’s not a lot of new space being built. That has pushed up rents and created “compelling opportunities” for investors, according to the Aug. 28 report published by global real estate firm CBRE.
“Limited new supply is causing significant rent growth,” the report states. “Low vacancy rates and relatively inexpensive warehouse labor will continue to make El Paso an attractive market for investment.”
El Paso’s industrial real estate market continued its strong streak during the quarter that ended in June, as the vacancy rate fell to 4.7% – a historic low.
And lease rates have increased by 28% since 2013, from $3.62 a square foot to a record $4.64 a square foot, CBRE data show.
“We expect to see new investors entering the market and developing speculative product later this year or early next year, and we are sure they will have great success,” said Christian Perez Giese, director of CBRE’s El Paso office. “The demand in our market for quality industrial space is very high and shows no sign of slowing as trade across the border remains strong.”
The other “strategic markets” highlighted in the report are: Savannah, Las Vegas, Central Valley in California, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Reno, San Antonio, Dayton, St. Louis, Detroit, Milwaukee and Greenville/Spartanburg.
The full report is online at CBRE.us/research-and-reports/Emerging-Industrial-Markets-Poised-for-Growth.