Another iconic Downtown building is halfway to a new life, while keeping plenty of its classic elements.
The Firestone building, at 1031 Texas in Downtown El Paso, is being renovated into Class A offices, according to partners in the project.
The two-story building, designed by El Paso architect Henry Trost and built by H.T. Ponsford at a cost of $75,000, was completed in 1928. For years, it housed a Firestone tire center.
The 9,000-square-foot building was purchased by a group of real estate partners in 2019. Construction should wrap up in April, said Tyler Lyon, one of the partners.
He said that when crews started work on the reinforced concrete and stucco building, they uncovered an excellent structure that’s now one of the highlights of the space.
“We wanted to modernize it while keeping the integrity of the building,” Lyon said. “The way the building was built, the material used and the grand trusses there, that structure is something you don’t see in construction today. It would be an exorbitant cost to build it that way today.”
The weathered wood beams were concealed under a ceiling of drywall, Lyon said. Now, all is exposed, and large, modern iron fixtures illuminate the space.
Work is continuing on the second floor, which will include a new staircase, repaired freight elevator, more offices, a community kitchen, conference room and rooftop patio. The canopy will become parking spaces.
The side of the building closest to Octavia Street already has a tenant, PyroCom Systems, a security systems company. Other businesses include headquarters for the El Paso locations of Anytime Fitness.
Mike Luciano, another partner in the Firestone project, said he’s always had an eye on the building. He’s excited to be involved in the renovation.
“I’ve been driving by this building since I was 18,” Luciano said.
Many El Pasoans remember going there for repairs and tires, or to fill car’s tank with gasoline.
There’s still about 4,000 square feet in lease space available, Luciano said. Other partners in the project include Johnny Escalante of J&K Presents. Lyon also owns El Paso Bench Ads.
“All partners are real estate investors, and all have different projects and deals around the city,” Lyon said. “We kind of combined together and had our eye on this building.”
For tax purposes, the Firestone building is appraised at $419,000. The project received a $22,382 facade grant from the Downtown Management District.
Lyon said the rooftop patio will be located under the red and white Firestone sign, and that the sign will soon be glowing again.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
