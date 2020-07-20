Construction has started on the Montecillo resort and waterpark, which will include an 18,000-square-foot clubhouse and “lazy river.”
The waterpark is slated to open early next year. The resort will be open to Montecillo residents and homeowners all the time, and to the public for special events.
Nearby, next to Topgolf and Interstate 10 on the Westside, a retail development is under construction. Boston Pizza, the sports bar and gourmet pizza restaurant chain, will open there, according to a Montecillo spokesperson.
Homes in the Montecillo development are sold out and, of the 60 townhomes, eight are left.
On the east side of Mesa Street, where Alamo Draftouse Cinema is located, work is set to begin on Aug. 1 on the Montecillo Towne Center. It will have 292 apartments, 50,000 square feet of retail space and a parking garage.
