Amazon center

An architectural rendering of what the planned El Paso Amazon fulfillment center could look like was sent to companies bidding on the job but could not be confirmed by El Paso Inc. Amazon’s plans for a five-story facility at Interstate 10 and Eastlake were confirmed by three businesspeople who spoke to El Paso Inc. The three companies invited to bid as prime contractors were Yates Construction headquartered in Philadelphia, Clayco Construction headquartered in St. Louis, and Utah-based Layton Construction, which is building an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix.

