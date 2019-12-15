El Paso and the border region is getting another marketing initiative that officials hope can showcase the region’s selling points to people on the outside.
The new marketing initiative is a public-private partnership between three cities — El Paso, Juárez and Las Cruces — and various organizations that will tout the region as “The Intersection of Possibilities.”
Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance and one of the partners in the new marketing initiative, said inaccurate depictions of the region in pop culture and politics can hinder growth and job creation prospects, and said the initiative is about the region telling its own story.
“It’s a myth-busting campaign that we’re about to embark on,” Barela said.
The governance board for the initiative is made up of business leaders and officials from throughout the three cities, including Jessica Herrera with the city of El Paso’s economic development department, Miguel Fernandez of Transtelco and Peter Spier of Hunt Companies.
A new website was created for the initiative, IntersectionOfPossibilities.com, where there’s information about the region’s offerings, statistics and testimonials.
There’s also a professionally shot and edited video that highlights the borderland, featuring familiar sights like the 197-foot-tall “The X” monument in Juárez, Interstate 10, New Mexico State University, the mountains, military installations and Downtown El Paso.
The logo for the initiative is made up of three images that represent the three cities: A yellow sun for El Paso, a red X for Juárez and a blue cross for Las Cruces.
Officials said they looked to other cities, including Oklahoma City and Houston, to see how they created public-private partnerships for marketing their communities.
Bob Wingo, president and CEO of Sanders/Wingo Advertising, one of the firms working on the marketing initiative, said it will draw from “buckets of content” that are big selling points for the region, including universities, the burgeoning aerospace industry and manufacturing.
The initiative was announced Tuesday at the Plaza Theatre. The first phase will last five years, and Wingo said about $1 million has been raised so far, with an additional $3.5 million committed for the next five years.
“We must be the arbiters of our own story, raise our awareness and amplify the great things our region is doing,” Wingo said. “We must share our story to the world.”
