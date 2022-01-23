El Paso’s Education Service Center Region 19 unveiled and opened its $30 million Starlight Event Center on Thursday next door to the El Paso International Airport and surrounded by hotels.
Designed by Mijarez-Mora Architects and built by BTC Construction starting in February 2020, the Starlight Center sits atop five floors of parking space at 6650 Continental Drive and will serve schools and educators in Region 19.
But that’s not all.
As the name suggests, the 50,000-square-foot event center on the sixth floor will also be marketed as a community and regional attraction for private events, ranging from business conferences to quinceañeras.
With high glass windows all around, the sixth-floor center offers stunning views of El Paso and Juarez. Below is nearly 270,000 square feet of parking.
Region 19 provides educational services to 10 school districts in a sprawling area of West Texas, from Anthony Independent School District in the state’s western corner eastward to Dell City and south to Fort Hancock ISD.
“Most of our work is professional development – teaching teachers, training trainers and leaders, and that involves sending them to conferences out of town, but a lot of districts can’t afford to handle that,” said Sandra Valladolid, Region 19’s marketing and multimedia coordinator. “So, we wanted to create a venue to host training events that don’t require going out of town.
“This is our gift to our community. It was built by the community and for the community.”
Given the center’s proximity to the airport and hotels, it should also become a regional attraction for public and private sector training events and conferences.
“We also want to grow the center’s private sector attraction to provide a place for events like weddings and quinceñeras, and we have worked with Subway, the FBI and real estate companies that have hosted workshops and employee training,” Valladolid said.
She said they’re also talking with the neighboring hotels about offering discounts and additional parking to people attending conferences there.
“So, if we need spillover, we can go next door to hotels,” Valladolid said.
But no one is really worried about parking.
The five-level parking garage has 635 parking spaces, and there’s additional parking available next door on the leveled site where the El Paso Independent School District headquarters building once stood.
EPISD has moved its headquarters Downtown.
Last week, before the official opening, El Paso Inc. visited the Starlight Center site where Region 19’s director of facilities, John Alarcon, was overseeing finishing touches as the furnishings were coming in.
“We’re trying to finalize construction,” he said, amid the sounds of moving equipment and loud warning whistles being tested. “Our first event will be Region 19’s Together for Autism Conference, one of our educational trainings, at the end of this month.
“We’re expecting over 500 people from El Paso and Anthony to Sierra Blanca and 10 school districts and charter schools for administrators, counselors, teachers and parents,” Alarcon said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.