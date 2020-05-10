Getting students back in the classroom in August seems like a distant dream, but parents and administrators are keeping the hope alive and preparing for what comes next.
The Cherry Hill School, a small private school with a Reggio-inspired curriculum, will open to its first cohort in the fall. The school is a reformulation of the former El Paso Jewish Day School, which closed last year.
Suzie Gibson, head of school administration, said there are still parents dedicated to sending their children to Cherry Hill in the fall, and the school is gearing up for adapting to new learning environment guidelines.
“Right now, it’s hard for all of us to wrap our heads around whether we’re going back to school,” Gibson said. “Every principal of all the school districts have to think about that, and they don’t have the ability to spread them out like we do.”
Cherry Hill will be in the same facilities as the former day school. Wendy Lanski, a parent whose daughter will be starting at Cherry Hill in the fall, said she was prompted to help build up the new school after seeing the popularity of the J Center for Early Learning, a Jewish preschool.
“We’re trying to bring to El Paso top-tier, top-notch education that you can’t get elsewhere in the city,” Lanski said.
There are hundreds of elementary schools in the borderland, but a far fewer number of places that offer non-standard models of curriculum.
The Cherry Hill School will teach students with the Reggio Emilia philosophy, a style of education that focuses on learning that is student-centered, student-driven and collaborative.
Gibson said the school will start with a class of first-graders and will build up the student population from there. Each grade will have about 10 students, and more sections could be opened if there’s demand.
“We’re working with the children we do have, and we’re close to hiring a teacher,” Gibson said. “We’ve had a lot of interest, then we go from there and build on a reputation and word of mouth.”
Lanski’s husband, Steven, is the director of the pediatric emergency department at The Hospitals at Providence. He’s also the board president of the Cherry Hill School. Wendy Lanski said the two moved to El Paso about nine years ago, and her daughter is about to enter first grade at the new school.
“It’s kind of allowing the kids to enjoy learning and exploring,” Lanski said. “It’s also a lot of group activity and provides, in my opinion, a more realistic world approach to learning for the kids.”
As if starting up a new school wasn’t enough of a challenge, administrators and parents are now also having to navigate through a world of “new normal” procedures and social distancing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gibson said Cherry Hill School has a lot of campus space and very small class sizes, which will help in promoting safe social distancing. She said the school is also planning to implement things like temperature checks, keeping the campus clean and planning for remote learning.
“We had a Reggio day on Feb. 17 and had a big push for cleanup at the school. It’s been painted, new furniture came in and we were going to hold an open house after that,” Gibson said. “Parents did get to go over and see it.
“We plan on doing more, and will do a virtual tour before the year starts.”
In addition to Gibson, Cherry Hill administrators include Sandy Garza, head of school curriculum, and Amanda Martin, office administrator and support teacher for languages and fine arts.
