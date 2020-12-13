The headline over a recent lead article on the HousingWire website posed the question: “Why is the El Paso housing market so hot right now? Border city real estate thriving even with COVID surge.”
The November article said El Paso’s market “has experienced an enormous uptick in home prices since March – the month that COVID-19 began shutting down businesses, forcing people to stay indoors and eliminating jobs.
“But the virus has had anything but a negative impact on real estate in El Paso.”
Any El Paso real estate agent would probably agree and might offer reasons that seem counterintuitive given the city’s 9.6% unemployment rate and uncertainty about the coming year – at least until the COVID-19 vaccine becomes generally available.
“It’s really amazing. I’ve been with Century 21 for 27 years, and I’ve never seen a housing market like this,” El Paso agent Jennifer Viescas told HousingWire.
Viescas is also the Region 16 vice president of the Texas Association of Realtors.
El Paso Inc. met up with her while she was waiting for an inspector at a 1,900-square-foot residence on Valley Oak in the Upper Valley that Century 21 The Edge has listed at $290,000.
“I think what happened is COVID shut everything down,” she said. “People just freaked out and took their houses off the market because people were getting sick, and they didn’t want other people coming into their houses who might be sick.
“That instantly created a seller’s market. This pandemic frenzy has freaked people out so bad that we only have a little over 600 houses on the market, and that’s never happened in El Paso – not in my career anyway.”
Usually, she said, there would be 2,800 to 4,300 houses for sale now.
UTEP economist Tom Fullerton said the big reason for the hot market is that mortgage interest rates are at a longtime low, averaging about 2.5%.
“When mortgage rates go down, home prices go up,” he said. “The other thing that is causing prices to move upward is on the supply side because household mobility has been reduced due to the pandemic and the weak labor market.
“The number of houses for sale in any given month this year has been way below historical averages. So the tight supply relative to the demand for housing units is also going to push prices up.”
The median home price in El Paso reached a new high of $178,848 in October, up 9.1% since the beginning of the pandemic in February, according to data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Friday.
“It’s definitely a seller’s market,” Fullerton said, before tossing out another possible factor for the shortage of new homes.
Builders continue to complain that they can’t find enough workers, he said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the reason was that skilled workers were being lured to the oil fields of the Permian Basin. But the oil economy isn’t doing well these days, either.
“Usually when that happens, a lot of blue-collar workers return,” Fullerton said. “But builders are claiming that is not the case in 2020.”
A real estate agent doing open-house duty at a new housing development in Northwest El Paso recently told El Paso Inc. that local construction workers are being lured away by Arizona homebuilders willing to pay higher wages.
“That’s a possibility,” Fullerton said. “Arizona also steals our policemen and teachers.”
The housing demand is also pushing up apartment rates, which may have renters looking for homes to buy, too.
Apartments that might usually go for $800 a month are now at $1,200 or more.
Tricetan Wesley knows about that first hand.
He retired from the Army not long ago and is now a part-time real estate agent for Keller Williams while also working as an air controller at El Paso’s Biggs Army Airfield.
“I was renting an apartment for $1,400 a month, and I bought a house that was cheaper than my rent,” he said. “It just didn’t make sense to be paying that on a three-bedroom apartment when I can have a four-bedroom house for less each month.
“I think a lot of people are starting to say, ‘If I’m going to pay $1,200 a month for rent, I can probably buy a house.’”
Not long ago, he said, there were six for sale signs in front of houses in his neighborhood near the site of the huge Amazon distribution center that’s going up near Eastlake Boulevard in far east El Paso County.
“But I’ve seen those signs within a week to 14 days get dug up because someone new is moving in,” Wesley said. “A lot of lots in the area are also being sold, so that might be another factor on the Eastside.”
