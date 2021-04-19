Ralph, a 120-year-old Galapagos tortoise, recently took a trip from his home at the El Paso Zoo to a Southwest X-ray clinic after veterinary staff discovered a blockage in his intestine.
The 450-pound tortoise was too large for the zoo's X-ray system.
"With our diverse range of zoo residents to care for, from his to elephants, sometimes we need assistance from health care colleagues with specialized equipment and expertise,' El Paso Zoo's chief veterinarian, Dr. Victoria Milne, said in a news release. "We are incredibly grateful to Southwest X-ray for stepping up to help us care for Ralph in this unique situation!"
Veterinary staff is working to determine the best treatment for Ralph's medical condition.
