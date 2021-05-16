Leila Melendez has spent her entire first year as CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex working under the cloud of the pandemic. She officially began on the evening of March 12, 2020, the same week that the pandemic arrived in El Paso.
Now, more than a year later, all eyes are on the workforce as the cloud dissipates, and the region and the rest of the country continue to get back to business.
In the borderland, that means Workforce Solutions Borderplex is busy as the agency works to keep in touch with what unemployed and employed individuals need, including training and child care.
Melendez took over the organization last year after former CEO Joyce Wilson retired. Wilson chose Melendez as her successor before retiring, and the two had previously worked together during Wilson’s tenure as El Paso city manager.
Melendez, 44, was born and raised in El Paso. She graduated from Bel Air High School and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix. She earned an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso. She has one daughter, who attends college in Seattle.
“My roots are deep here in this community,” Melendez said. “The family unit, who we are as a family, very much contributes to who I am today and who I’m trying to work for.”
Melendez previously worked at the city, including in the engineering and economic development departments.
She spent time last week talking to El Paso Inc. about her CEO role, what Workforce Solutions Borderplex is doing and how her leadership has been impacted by the strong figures in her life.
