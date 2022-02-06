Financial planning is no small walk in the park, but like any good cardio workout, it starts with momentum.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, founder and principal at Crown Wealth Strategies, relays the momentum mindset to her clients when she’s helping create and guide their financial paths and plans.
Dipp Metzger was recently named one of the top insurance industry professionals by Forbes. She ranked No. 12 nationally in Forbes’ 2021 Top Financial Security Professionals list and as one of the top female advisors.
Dipp Metzger has been interested in finance all her life, borrowing money from her parents to start investing at age 15. She founded Crown Wealth Strategies in El Paso in 2010, and, in 2017, was named New York Life’s top agent in the country, the first Hispanic woman to receive the recognition.
At her offices in West El Paso, she brings her interior design experience to the space, with a view of the Franklin Mountains framed through the building’s windows.
She is an El Paso native and a member of the city’s prominent Dipp family. She received her bachelor’s in international relations from Pomona College in California and earned a master’s in financial services from The American College of Financial Services.
She’s a certified financial planner and a member of the Financial Planning Association.
Dipp Metzger spent time with El Paso Inc. last week talking about generational differences around wealth, financial planning through a pandemic and providing stability during uncertainty.
