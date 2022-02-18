Q&A: Zai Lawrence, owner, Roaring Rage Room

Editor’s note: Black entrepreneurs are leaving their mark on El Paso, and during Black History Month, El Paso Inc. is highlighting local Black-owned small businesses as the country celebrates Black history and culture.
Q: What inspired you to start a business?
Ever since I was young, my dad has taken me to business meetings where I learned a handful of useful tips. My dad never thought that I was paying attention and listening to him until one day I came up with a great idea of opening a rage room in El Paso. Now, he is extremely proud of me and continues to express that every day.
Q: Sum up your business in one sentence.
Roaring Rage is a place that offers three different experiences – a rage room, ax throwing and rage painting – that help relieve stress and/or anger.
Q: What do you love (and hate) most about being a small-business owner?
I love being able to be a part of my business with everyday operations. I can meet hundreds of different people each month with different emotions, problems and issues.
I love to see customers who come into my location either upset or stressed, but once they finish breaking all the items, their whole mood changes. They leave with huge smiles on their faces, or just in a way better mood than they entered with. There have been times when some customers have burst into tears and got all the emotions that were hiding deep down out.
I also love the growth of the business – to see my business from month one all the way to month 11. There have been huge changes and improvements that have gotten me to where I am today.
Q: What is one of the top lessons you have learned as an entrepreneur?
Always plan everything – even the smallest thing that doesn’t seem like it needs to be planned. I’ve always hated planning things because anything can change and ruin the entire plan. Then, I would have to start over. I’ve learned that over time the better you get at planning the less you will fail.
I’ve also learned as an entrepreneur to not be afraid to offload work or tasks to someone else. Whether it’s posting on social media, creating websites or advertising, you cannot do it all yourself. It becomes harder and harder over time to do all the business operations as it grows.
Q: What advice do you have for other Black entrepreneurs in El Paso or those considering starting a business?
Don’t let the fear of being Black discourage you from starting a business or even growing your business to be the biggest it can be. El Paso is a great place with a lot of diversity, and that was one of the reasons I really wanted to start a business in this city.
Q: What are some other local businesses or entrepreneurs you admire?
Lit Barbershop, a great barber shop owned by a Black entrepreneur who is a great mentor whether it’s business or even life. And Bella Kosmetics, all-natural oils, soaps, female scrubs and a lot more. All handmade and locally owned.
