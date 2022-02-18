Q&A: Kenneth Broomfield, owner, Blue Collar Shaved Ice

Editor’s note: Black entrepreneurs are leaving their mark on El Paso, and during Black History Month, El Paso Inc. is highlighting local Black-owned small businesses as the country celebrates Black history and culture.
Q: What inspired you to start a business?
Growing up as a military kid I always saw all the hard work and sacrifices my parents made to provide for our family. They both instilled tremendous values in me and my brothers, and they were huge inspirations when I started this business. I wanted to show generations coming up behind me that look like me that it’s possible.
Q: Sum up your business in one sentence.
Delicious food for all ages with a great positive atmosphere.
Q: What do you love (and hate) most about being a small-business owner?
I love seeing people’s faces when they are trying us out for the first time and hearing things like, “This is the best thing I have ever eaten” or “You have a customer for life with food this good.”
I wouldn’t say I hate it, but sometimes it’s a little difficult being a small-business owner because you are the marketing/advertising specialist, the cook, the janitor, the bookkeeper and the list can go on. But whenever those times of feeling overwhelmed arise, I remind myself “why” I’m doing the business, and that gives me the strength to push through.
Q: What is one of the top lessons you have learned as an entrepreneur?
The biggest lesson I have learned over the years is just to decide to execute on your ideas/dreams and give it all that you have.
Q: What advice do you have for other Black entrepreneurs in El Paso or those considering starting a business?
Just do it, and never get discouraged about who isn’t supporting your endeavors but embrace those who are.
Q: What are three other local businesses you admire?
Three small businesses that I admire are BoHoma Scent Co., JoMarie N Me and El Paso Young Black Leaders.
