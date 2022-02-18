Q&A: Joseph Snell, owner, Zion’s Bowties

Editor’s note: Black entrepreneurs are leaving their mark on El Paso, and during Black History Month, El Paso Inc. is highlighting local Black-owned small businesses as the country celebrates Black history and culture.
Q: What inspired you to start a business?
I started Zion’s Bowties in 2014. I did it as a way to build a relationship between me and my son. It’s named after him.
I have two older daughters, and I have made them dresses before and made hair bows for them, but I wanted to recreate the narrative between father and sons because my relationship with my dad wasn’t good when I was growing up. I figured bowties was an easy way for my son to communicate with me because a lot of times kids do what they see; they act the way you act and kind of dress the way you dress. I already liked fashion, and that’s how we bonded – through wearing bowties.
Q: Sum up your business in one sentence.
We handcraft bowties, lapel pins, pocket squares. I will soon be handcrafting neckties also. I have a website and post a lot through Instagram.
I love fashion, and we are looking to have a fashion show on May 1 for The Queen has Spoken clothing line. It’s in honor of my wife, Roselyn. Our wedding anniversary was in May. A portion of all we sell we give back to the community.
Q: What do you love (and hate) most about being a small-business owner?
I love being creative. It can be challenging, though, sometimes to get other people to see my vision – to buy into what I am trying to create and introduce to them.
Q: What is one of the top lessons you have learned as an entrepreneur?
To be very patient, to never be stagnant or to just sit on your gift, and to be creative.
I’d like to give hope and inspiration to other people who are retiring here in El Paso that they can stay here in El Paso and thrive. My wife and I, we were going to move closer to Mobile, Alabama – not because we didn’t like El Paso but because we were trying to spend less travel time going home to Mobile. But since she passed, I see myself staying here in El Paso.
Q: What advice do you have for other Black entrepreneurs in El Paso or those considering starting a business?
Just because the majority of the community in El Paso is Hispanic doesn’t mean the Black community doesn’t have many opportunities in business and to flourish.
A lot of times we forget that we have Fort Bliss. Anywhere that there is a military post, that military community gives the area life – it brings a rotation of different people and cultures into that community.
As entrepreneurs, if we think outside the box, there are always opportunities.
Q: What are some other local businesses or entrepreneurs you admire?
One I would highlight is Kellie Evans. She has several businesses, including JS House of Fashion, which gives people the opportunity to grow their gifts in fashion. Another is Printella, the owner of Plush Boutique.
