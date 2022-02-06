Q&A: Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, founder, Crown Wealth Strategies

Financial planning is no small walk in the park, but like any good cardio workout, it starts with momentum.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, founder and principal at Crown Wealth Strategies, relays the momentum mindset to her clients when she’s helping create and guide their financial paths and plans.
Dipp Metzger was recently named one of the top insurance industry professionals by Forbes. She ranked No. 12 nationally in Forbes’ 2021 Top Financial Security Professionals list and as one of the top female advisors.
Dipp Metzger has been interested in finance all her life, borrowing money from her parents to start investing at age 15. She founded Crown Wealth Strategies in El Paso in 2010, and, in 2017, was named New York Life’s top agent in the country, the first Hispanic woman to receive the recognition.
At her offices in West El Paso, she brings her interior design experience to the space, with a view of the Franklin Mountains framed through the building’s windows.
She is an El Paso native and a member of the city’s prominent Dipp family. She received her bachelor’s in international relations from Pomona College in California and earned a master’s in financial services from The American College of Financial Services.
She’s a certified financial planner and a member of the Financial Planning Association.
Dipp Metzger spent time with El Paso Inc. last week talking about generational differences around wealth, financial planning through a pandemic and providing stability during uncertainty.
Q: How did you get into your line of work?
My family has a long history of being in El Paso and came here in the 1900s. I was born and raised here. I went to Pomona College in California and stayed there for eight years. I came back, got married and thought I was going to be a wedding planner or interior designer. I did some of both.
I had three kids. My husband was closing down a company and started working at New York Life. I was having my third child at the time. I was in the office all the time while he was working and they said, why don’t you try this out as a job?
I had always been interested in finance. I had worked as an intern at Paine Webber, and I really loved it but I didn’t know the right way to get into it.
When I got into it, I just found my calling and never turned back.
Q: Can you talk about the Forbes ranking?
The Forbes deal was pretty amazing. I learned about it, the Financial Security Professionals listing, at the beginning of the pandemic. I had the opportunity to apply for it.
It was great because the thing with Forbes is they’ve been listing the advisers award for a long time. That award is specific to brokers – people who are selling stocks and bonds to their clients.
That’s a great thing to do. However, Forbes went to their team and said you need to look at this other aspect of the industry.
When you look at the award, they detail how they judge or who the people are that they’re looking for this award.
In their metrics, for the longest time, was how much in assets you’re managing. But when you look at a client you look at them holistically and understand that their life is not linear, that there are risks that you have to protect for, different goals you have to strive for, as well as investments.
The great part of this award is that it’s this blended matrix of investments, how much in assets under management you run, how much security assets you run, and it looks at it together as a holistic award.
We’ve always been a holistic planning firm, so to be able to not only do what we do best, but to have it celebrated, was an incredible feat and accomplishment.
Q: What does your day look like and what kind of work do you do with clients?
We work with all sorts of clients that have different careers, different walks of life and income levels. The biggest focus of who we work with are business owners, executives and physicians.
What we do on a daily basis is holistic financial planning. We’re going to work with our clients to understand where they are right now, where they want to be and with all the twists and turns in between.
A typical meeting might be anything from talking about a college plan, talking about investments, sitting with an attorney and discussing a trust or a will, or talking about planning overall.
We get to have these incredibly interesting, impactful conversations about what people’s goals are, what their dreams are. We have a lot of meetings where tears come up, either of happiness or frustration of where they’re at. But that’s when you know you’re doing the good work.
Q: What’s the state of your industry in El Paso?
The state of the industry overall, in the U.S., is really growing. People are continuing to get into this line of work. I think a lot of people who get into this industry realize that it’s important not to just focus only on life insurance, or health, or investments. They tend to try to help people overall.
The state of El Paso, I think there are a lot of well-established people here in the city who work on finance. It doesn’t seem to be a city where you have a lot of growth inside of my industry as much as you might see in another city.
I see it as a lot of established people working with clients right now.
People really want to have a personal touch and have someone they can trust and share their fears and needs with. The world’s not just a linear percentage of stocks versus bonds. That’s not the way it works.
When I started that was the fear, that a financial advisor would be obsolete. I found the absolute opposite. The more information that’s out there, the more confusing it is for people.
Q: What’s it like working with stocks and bonds right now and over the last couple of years?
When I got into the industry, we were on the tail end of the economic recession in 2008. Things were rip-roaring up, and you could kind of just throw a dart and make money on the market.
Then 2020 happens, March happens, and everything goes in this downturn spiral, and then we go back up. It’s no different than when I was a teenager and investing in stocks and bonds.
You have this confirmation bias that as long as the market’s going up, everything’s going to go up and you’re going to go up. As soon as the market goes down, you’re agreeing that everything is going to go down and you’re in fear.
It’s really what we do. Our job is this management of expectations of emotions. I think it’s one of my best attributes, to be able to manage those from the get-go and help a client understand what that means and feels like and to diversify their assets so that clients who were in retirement or that really needed the money didn’t have a 20% drop when 2020 happened.
That’s because of good planning, but it’s also just the roller coaster that is the world of investments.
I had one client call at the beginning of the pandemic and ask if the bottom was going to fall out and if they were going to lose all their money. Outside of that nobody called.
But we also have very close relationships. It was calling client after client, having conversations about where they were, if there was anything they needed for us and how to manage this completely uncertain circumstance in our life.
When markets are changing, it’s important to be in front of that and give clients information so they know what’s going on. We’re sending a lot to clients about different types of investments, what happens during volatility.
Q: What’s your perspective on differences between the generations and their wealth management?
We used to buy computer software, like the Adobe programs, one time. You had to have the money to buy it, but once you paid the $1,100 you never had to pay it again.
We’re now so used to breaking things into bite-sized components that we don’t mind saying, that’s $40 a month so I’ll do it, or it’s $100 so I’ll do it.
But you do that ad nauseam until you create this massive flow of expenses that you don’t know is there. You put yourself in a bad place that you don’t know how to get out of.
I don’t think there’s a difference that you care less via generation or want to save less. I feel that the information overload is so great that it sometimes paralyzes people. Or people feel like they’ll get to it someday or they figure they can do it themselves and start doing it.
The younger generations find themselves in a precarious position in that not only do you not have the same amount to save or know you have a pension but you also have this social pressure to have the right purse, the right pair of shoes, the right everything.
The savings component of that in the old days didn’t have to be as big because you had a pension. You knew if you worked for 20 years here, you’d live the rest of your life with that same income and life would be fine.
When we got rid of pensions, we gave people their own personal responsibility. But they don’t feel like they have the ability to save what they need to make it and are just trying to make ends meet.
Q: What’s unique about wealth management in El Paso?
El Paso is extraordinarily special. We have clients that are transnational, with assets in Mexico and assets here. It’s important to plan around those. Depending on their nationality, visa status, nationality of their children, all those are very special circumstances that change the way we do planning for those clients.
In terms of the people living here, El Paso has always been a place that’s been more relationship-based. My personality and doing financial planning suits El Paso perfectly. Maybe it wouldn’t if I was in New York.
The thing that’s special about El Pasoans is that we strive to know each other and have relationships with each other. When it comes to wealth management, we’re building a long-term relationship. It’s not transactional when it comes to my clients.
Q: How’s El Paso’s housing and job markets affecting efforts to build wealth?
People think we’re in bad shape to be in El Paso. Let’s say you’re making $40,000 in El Paso. If you go to Austin, New York, San Francisco, you might make more. But all you have to do is watch the home fix-up shows. I’m always like, who are these people? They’re in the tiniest houses.
The cost of living in El Paso is massively different. You can buy a brand new, beautiful home for $200,000. El Paso has good opportunities.
The smartest people in El Paso, the brain trust at UTEP, all they want to do is go to New York, or Dallas or somewhere else. But for people who are very talented and qualified, there are tons of business owners looking for them and wanting to be able to hire them.
The issue is that there’s a disconnect, and the more educated they get, the more they want to leave El Paso. But El Paso is this fantastic opportunity.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
