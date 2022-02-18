Q&A: Darius Brown, founder, LED Leadership Development

Editor’s note: Black entrepreneurs are leaving their mark on El Paso, and during Black History Month, El Paso Inc. is highlighting local Black-owned small businesses as the country celebrates Black history and culture.
Q: What inspired you to start a business?
I was inspired to start LED Leadership Development because I saw a leadership void in our young people coming out of high school and our young adults.
I also want to change the perception of what being a leader is. Most would think that being a leader and being a boss/supervisor are synonymous, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Being able to lead and help others reach their maximum potential is one of the most important things a person can do.
Q: Sum up your business in one sentence.
LED Leadership development is a community-based program that helps people develop a belief system that drives behavior in their daily lives via team building activities, keynote speeches and workshops.
Q: What do you love (and hate) most about being a small-business owner?
I love being able to bring my vision to life by using my own knowledge and resources with other like-minded individuals.
A downside to this is probably the time you miss out on with family or friends while you are perfecting your craft.
Q: What is one of the top lessons you have learned as an entrepreneur?
I’ve learned so much in my brief time, but I would say the ability to network and learn from others is the top lesson I have learned. In such a globalized world that is ruled by social media, growth is right at your fingertips. There are plenty of people out there that are ready and willing to share their experiences with you so you can excel much quicker.
Another quick lesson that I must share: How you treat people often reflects the quality of your product. Treat others right, and it always benefits you in the long run.
Q: What advice do you have for other Black entrepreneurs in El Paso or those considering starting a business?
Find a void and fill it with your unique flare. In a world full of carbon copies, it really does pay to be your authentic self.
I’d also say to not alienate yourself by subscribing to the notion of being “self-made.” We all need help at some point to evolve into the person/business we want to be.
Lastly, the quality of the product/experience will always speak for itself. If people see that you believe in what you’re doing and you do it with great care, they will buy in. Do it with love. Bring the right energy. Execute with discipline.
Q: What are some other local businesses or entrepreneurs you admire?
Some that come to mind are Southern Comfort Cafe and Mind-U-Mental Athletic and Academic Development.
I admire these businesses because it is very apparent that they do more than provide a service to our community. These businesses inspire and lead in their own way by changing the fabric and perception of Black-owned businesses in El Paso.
