Q&A: Crystal Hinga, owner, Crystal’s iPhoneography

Editor’s note: Black entrepreneurs are leaving their mark on El Paso, and during Black History Month, El Paso Inc. is highlighting local Black-owned small businesses as the country celebrates Black history and culture.
Q: What inspired you to start a business?
I did photography as a side gig when I was in college, and I kind of gave it up when I got into my broadcast career because I got too busy. Years went by. I met my husband, and we combined our lives, which led me to being a military wife and that is also how I ended up in El Paso.
I have always wanted to start my photography business back up, but I felt like everyone does photography nowadays and I just wanted mine to be different. I was working one day and had a lightbulb moment.
I realized that I take some pretty awesome photos with my iPhone. I have always shot photos with a DSLR camera, and I figured my way to be unique would be iPhoneography and making the prices lower. So I took that idea and ran with it, created my website and stepped out on a limb to market myself.
Q: Sum up your business in one sentence.
Crystal’s iPhoneography is professional photography reimagined and modernized that makes the subjects comfortable and makes them feel like they are just taking a selfie while creating beautiful memories.
Q: What do you love (and hate) most about being a small-business owner?
I just love doing what I am the most talented in. It’s fun for me, and I absolutely love meeting people and making them happy with my work.
Hmmm... what I hate the most... I’ll say that getting up off the ground and working to get more clients is hard when it seems like everyone picks up a camera and says they do photography. So I’ll say getting people to trust my work and my passion is hard. I can’t say that I hate that part; it’s just difficult.
Q: What is one of the top lessons you have learned as an entrepreneur?
This journey isn’t one that happens overnight. It takes time, and I have to know within myself that my work is great and this business has the potential to grow.
Q: What advice do you have for other Black entrepreneurs in El Paso or those considering starting a business?
When you have that idea, come up with a written plan and backup plans for the “what ifs.” Have confidence in your idea and passion for whatever business you want to start. Having a reason why you are starting your business helps on those days when you feel like it’s just not working out.
I would also suggest getting involved in the Black community and networking. You never know who you can help and who can help you.
Q: What are some other local businesses or entrepreneurs you admire?
I am quite new to the area, so I don’t really know of many yet. It is a goal of mine to learn about more local businesses. I’m a huge fan of El Paso Young Black Leaders, though.
