The Hospitals of Providence has expanded its monoclonal antibody infusion treatment center, which has seen a 1,600% increase in demand since July. The infusion is used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 and helps to reduce hospitalization. It requires a referral from a physician and must be administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- A kingdom mourns death of 'El Rey' Vicente 'Chente' Fernandez
- El Paso health system buys Eastside hospital
- ZZ Top giving all their lovin’ without Dusty Hill
- Jesus“Cimi” Alvarado - El Paso artist
- El Paso financial planner named to Forbes list
- Whispers: Food news, cookie news and more
- VillageMD opens 4 primary care clinics in El Paso
- Helen of Troy buying Osprey Packs Inc. for $414 million
- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa expanding into El Paso
- Average water bill would go up $6.37 under proposal
Images
Videos
Commented
- City receives $900,000 for I-10 deck park design (2)
- Dr. Richard Lange - President, TTUHSC El Paso (1)
- El Paso Water plans to build new headquarters (1)
- El Paso officials laud infrastructure, BBB bills (1)
- Appeals court sides with Grossman, grants injunction (1)
- Lowry breaks away from Locomotive, takes Indy job (1)
Latest News
- A kingdom mourns death of 'El Rey' Vicente 'Chente' Fernandez
- How COVID changed college admissions
- Inside the El Paso lab processing COVID tests
- Rio Vista investing $26M to expand hospital
- Producers prepare for ‘canna-biz’ to begin in N.M.
- Providence expands COVID treatment option
- Robert H. Brown
- Australia and South Korea sign defense deal as leaders meet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.