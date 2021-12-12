Providence expands COVID treatment option
Photo provided by The Hospitals of Providence

The Hospitals of Providence has expanded its monoclonal antibody infusion treatment center, which has seen a 1,600% increase in demand since July. The infusion is used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 and helps to reduce hospitalization. It requires a referral from a physician and must be administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.