Project Amistad, a nonprofit founded more than 40 years ago to help the elderly and people at risk, has a new chief executive.
Andrea Ramirez takes over for longtime CEO Xavier Bañales, who has announced his retirement. She now oversees a nonprofit with about 160 staff, interns and volunteers and an annual budget of $18 million.
Amistad held a reception to welcome Ramirez on March 5 at the nonprofit, 3210 Dyer.
Ramirez, who has been an employee with Amistad for 10 years, was chief operating officer of social services. She has a master’s degree in counseling and is a licensed professional counselor.