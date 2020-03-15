Project Amistad

Retiring chief executive Xavier Bañales with new CEO Andrea Ramirez.

 Jorge Salgado

Project Amistad, a nonprofit founded more than 40 years ago to help the elderly and people at risk, has a new chief executive.

Andrea Ramirez takes over for longtime CEO Xavier Bañales, who has announced his retirement. She now oversees a nonprofit with about 160 staff, interns and volunteers and an annual budget of $18 million.

Amistad held a reception to welcome Ramirez on March 5 at the nonprofit, 3210 Dyer.

Ramirez, who has been an employee with Amistad for 10 years, was chief operating officer of social services. She has a master’s degree in counseling and is a licensed professional counselor.

0
0
0
0
0