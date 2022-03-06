Only 11% of El Paso County’s 494,152 registered voters turned out for last Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primary elections, which saw two incumbent state representatives go head-to-head for the District 79 seat in the Texas House.
In that very unusual race, brought about by a controversial redistricting process, District 76 state Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez handily ousted District 79 Rep. Art Fierro from his seat – 6,997 votes to 3,734.
El Paso lost the District 76 seat in the redistricting process, and Ordaz moved into a house she had owned for years in Fierro’s district rather than remain in her home and run against a close friend and ally, state Rep. Evelina “Lina” Ortega.
Ordaz Perez, whose office staff is all female, said she also didn’t want to see the heavily male Texas House lose a female representative by challenging Ortega.
Some thought Fierro stood a better chance of keeping the seat he’s held since 2019. But Ordaz Perez said she won because of her record in the House and because she still has support in the area where she grew up and represented for two terms on the El Paso City Council.
Fierro, who served for 13 years on the El Paso Community College board of trustees before winning a House seat, told El Paso Inc. he knew the election was lost soon after the polls closed Tuesday when he saw that the early-vote results gave Ordaz Perez a long lead.
“The numbers are the numbers,” he said with a sad smile at his election watch party. “I think that serving our community for 16 years in public service is something to be proud of. I don’t know what’s next, but I’m excited about what the next chapter will be.”
Asked if she was surprised by her lead, Perez said, “I was concerned because of the turnout and the mail-in vote debacle with 50% of the ballots rejected.
“This is all the result of voter suppression in Senate Bill 1, which was intended to keep people from voting, and you’re seeing it not only in El Paso but across Texas,” she said.
Ordaz said she will be working on new legislation for the 2023 legislative session to support small businesses and job growth in El Paso.
In other locally contested races, El Paso County Commissioner Carl Robinson was forced into a run-off with Sergio Coronado despite big-name support for Robinson from former Mayor Oscar Leeser, former U.S. Rep. Silvestre Reyes and others.
Robinson received 3,378 votes, behind Sergio Coronado’s 3,709. Coronado might have won the nomination but for the candidacy of Dorothy “Sissy” Byrd, whose 2,623 votes kept either candidate from getting a majority.
Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace John-John Chatman, whose campaign was marred by repeated spray-painted damage to his election signs, will face Lucilla ‘Lucy’ Najera in the runoff after she out-polled him 1,891 votes to 1,729. He defeated her in 2018.
That race will be decided in the May 24 runoff because two other candidates on the ballot kept either Najera or Chatman from getting a majority.
El Paso County Clerk Delia Briones clinched a fifth consecutive, four-year term by defeating her former employee, Ruben Salazar, 22,057 votes to 12,389.
U.S. Rep Veronica Escobar easily defeated her Democratic opponent, Deliris Montanez Berrios, taking 88% of the primary votes and will face Republican Irene Armendariz-Jackson in the November elections.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
