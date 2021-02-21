As Texas begins to thaw and contends with the damage of a historic freeze, El Paso counts its blessings.
The city was spared from widespread blackouts, thanks in part to the city’s grid being separate from Texas’ Ercot system.
But the region, especially Juárez, was still impacted by the hard cold front.
Residents in El Paso’s sister city were left without light or heat for periods early last week as the national electricity grid operator implemented rolling power cuts. And factories across northern Mexico were brought to a halt by power outages.
Manufacturing lobby INDEX told Reuters that the output losses over Monday and Tuesday amounted to $2.7 billion.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has asked Mexicans to conserve energy – especially between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Manuel Ochoa, vice president of business development for El Paso-based Tecma Group, said last week was tough, but that employees are working fast to keep moving forward.
“Our responsibility to our clients is to do what’s necessary to keep working,” Ochoa said. “That’s part of the service and support we provide to all our clients.”
“We know and understand the problem is complex. We need to provide a solution or alternatives for the challenges we’re facing. But it’s keeping us busy.”
Tecma operates 24 facilities in Juárez with 7,000 employees, Ochoa said.
He said some facilities where natural gas was still available are cooking and sending meals to employees of other facilities.
“Most of the maquiladoras are very well insulated, and we can minimize the cold outside. But one concern is to provide meals to people,” Ochoa said.
Different facilities faced different problems throughout the week, he said. The facilities that did close were back open within a couple of days, but that it was also a chicken and egg situation.
In addition to rolling blackouts, Mexico, including Juárez, has faced disruptions to its natural gas supply, which depends in part on Texas-exported sources.
“All our facilities are heated by gas. We depend a lot on gas, and had shut down several of the services in different facilities,” Ochoa said. “It’s interesting to see how complex the problem could be. Electricity, you need gas to produce energy. But you don’t have energy to pump the gas through the pipeline.”
He added, “It depends on every single service – gas, electricity, then water. If you don’t have electricity, you can’t pump water from wells.”
Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott halted the export of gas from Texas to Mexico until Feb. 21. Mexico received more than 27% of its gas supply from Texas in 2020, the Associated Press reported.
It’s still unclear how the volatile, freezing week impacted the output of all of Juarez’s maquilas. Ochoa did not have a dollar estimate for any losses but said the company was working to minimize the impact.
Last Monday, he said, the company’s facilities only made about two or three exports, where a normal day would usually see about 100.
Ochoa added that they learned from the 2011 hard freeze, when the El Paso region was hit by rolling power cuts, and were better prepared this time around.
“(2011) was almost a 24-hour problem. This has been extended the whole week,” Ochoa said. “But with that previous experience, we could react faster than last time.”
On the Texas side of the U.S.-Mexico border, there have been no severe fuel shortages in El Paso. But the Texas Department of Transportation on Tuesday warned motorists in a tweet and on signs along Interstate 10 of shortages happening along I-10 near Van Horn and Boerne.
“If you must drive, top off before you hit the road,” it said.
News reports have shown long lines at gas stations, and the price of a gallon of gas has inched up.
It was also unclear how the oil refinery in South-Central El Paso operated by Marathon Petroleum Corporation was impacted by the winter storm. A spokesperson for the publicly traded company said they don’t typically provide comment on whether operations were temporarily shut down in the city.
