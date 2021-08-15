Preparations for recreational pot in New Mexico keep rolling as local communities brace for a possible windfall.
Sunland Park, New Mexico, already has entertainment squared away. The town of about 17,000 is home to Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, Western Playland and Ardovino’s Desert Crossing.
But starting next year, it will also be a destination for the region’s adults, including Texans, to purchase recreational cannabis. Marijuana and THC, the compound that gives pot its high, are illegal in Texas, save for a very small, strict medical program. Marijuana also remains illegal under federal law.
“There’s a concern from the Texas side where government entities are like, ‘Oh my God, we have to deal with marijuana,’” said Michael Martinez, Sunland Park’s city manager. “We want to be fair, and work with them, but we are preparing for an influx of Texans and El Pasoans to come into this area.”
As the start date for recreational sales edges closer in New Mexico, the city of Sunland Park is developing its rules for where recreational sales are allowed. Martinez said city staff are working on a plan that city council will review in a couple of weeks, and will eventually vote on.
The plan would establish different districts for recreational cannabis businesses, including sales and distribution.
Sunland Park is considering only allowing recreational sales in an entertainment district, which Martinez said would run from the Texas-New Mexico state line on Sunland Park Drive to just past McNutt Road.
“We’re looking to benefit from an economic development standpoint. Other things like restaurants, bars, sports tourism and entertainment will probably generate more foot traffic,” Martinez said. “We will be working with landowners, businesses and everyone to try and generate the best entertainment district possible. We believe we could do a lot of upgrades that will benefit the community as a whole.”
Martinez said Sunland Park is studying other towns located on state lines where one state has legalized cannabis and the other has not.
“There have been several examples, good and bad, with communities that have legalized recreational cannabis, and locations have turned into crime ridden areas,” Martinez said. “We want to focus on districts because it’s less crime oriented, higher business sales oriented and there’s a more commercial retail attitude. Those are positive things we want to draw out.”
Robert Ardovino, the co-proprietor of Ardovino’s Desert Crossing in Sunland Park, said he’s learning a lot about cannabis and the industry in a short amount of time.
“There’s a lot of facets in this type of end of a prohibition,” Ardovino said. “My great uncle went through prohibition in a different way, for gambling and spirits. My sister and I, our families, will go through that and start from new. It’s exciting, and it’s a little scary. We absolutely want to do it right.”
He said he hopes to benefit from more visitors at the restaurant as cannabis enthusiasts trek to Sunland Park. He’s also planning for a lodging resort with vintage trailers.
“I imagine as quick as I can get accommodations are as quick as they’ll fill up,” Ardovino said. “We don’t know; it’s a very new kind of new horizon.”
Ardovino said he’s seen more real estate activity in Sunland Park, with an eye toward cannabis.
“There are people, speculators buying property, people renting property in anticipation, actively searching for property,” Ardovino said. “It’s quite a lot for a short period of time.”
While local jurisdictions like the city of Sunland Park can set the rules for locations of sales, they cannot outright ban sales under the New Mexico law. The state issues licenses for producers, sellers, growers, testing labs and other types of cannabis-related businesses.
“We don’t have authority to limit how many licenses we issue. If someone applies and they meet requirements, they’ll be licensed,” said Linda Trujillo, superintendent for the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.
New Mexico will award licenses and permits for several types of businesses and facilities related to recreational cannabis: testing labs, research labs, cannabis manufacturing, producers, retailers, vertically integrated cannabis establishments, cannabis producer micro businesses, servers, couriers, and consumption areas.
While all cannabis businesses must be in New Mexico, those seeking business permits do not necessarily have to be residents of the state.
“We’d love any Texan to become a New Mexican,” Trujillo said. “Realistically the law doesn’t require you to be a citizen. It does encourage people to be New Mexico residents, but it’s not a requirement.”
The application opening date for cannabis producer licenses is on or before Sept. 1, and the application opening date for the other types of licenses occurs on or before Jan. 1, 2022.
Applicants must have a number of things when applying, including access to water and security systems.
“If you’re interested in opening a cannabis business, it’s really important you start with a comprehensive business plan,” Trujillo said. “It’s really important just like any other business you’d open, a hair salon or doctor’s office, you need a business plan before you embark.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
