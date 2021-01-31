The building that was once home to El Paso Inc. and PDX Printing has new owners, a new look, a new business model and a wine bar. And this week, it’s hosting an open house for brides and bridal vendors.
Its new name is Porta Blu Venue & Office. The owners are husband and wife Jessica and Philip Seaman, who have transformed the building into an open-concept facility with several offices, a coffee and wine bar and a space for Sunday worship. There’s also plenty of room to hold small events that are COVID safe.
Porta Blu will host a free open house for potential brides and wedding vendors on Thursday, Feb. 4 in the renovated space, with wine, food and live music. Tickets are limited due to COVID restrictions. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
“We want people to come and leave when they want and we want them to be able to enjoy the space,” Jessica Seaman said. “We want to network with other vendors and build good relationships.”
The Seamans purchased the building in September 2019, and estimate their total investment at $780,000, including $250,000 for renovations, like gutting the building and replacing it with a warm color scheme and new lighting.
For more than 20 years, the 5,700-square foot building at 100/120 Porfirio Diaz St. in Sunset Heights housed El Paso Inc.’s business and editorial offices, as well as PDX Printing. In March 2020, just as the pandemic hit, El Paso Inc. moved to 209 Noble St., a large renovated warehouse that has long been home to PDX Printing’s two-story presses that print El Paso Inc.
Porta Blu opened to the public last November. The building now includes offices for Colonial Life Insurance, Global Pendulum, The Anchor Church of El Paso and the Philia Coffee Company & Wine Bar.
Jessica Seaman, who juggles being an event organizer and a Colonial Life agent, said her goal was to create a contemporary and attractive space for micro-weddings and other small to medium gatherings.
“Micro weddings are becoming more and more popular and people are investing more and more money not into the size of the wedding, but the experience of the wedding,” she said.
With large windows, a garage door and a fireplace, the renovated space flows seamlessly to an outdoor patio enclosed by a fence. It’s decorated with strings of lights, socially distanced seating, and turf.
The venue is available for hourly or full-day rentals, starting at $100. Renting the entire space for a reception with bartenders, linens, tables and chairs would run up to $5,000.
“We feel like the El Paso market is severely underserved for venues,” Philip Seaman said. “There’s some really good ones, but they are few and far between. And I like the growth that is happening in El Paso.”
While the space works for COVID protocols, that wasn’t their original plan, but they used the lockdowns to focus on renovations. Once it’s safe, they plan to add more seating, inside and out, and create an outdoor community table.
The Seamans are members of The Anchor Church of El Paso, which meets in the building on Sunday mornings.
Vendors interested in participating in the Feb. 4 bridal open house should email events manager Victoria Griffith at victoriagevents@gmail.com.
