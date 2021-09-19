There aren’t many bright spots in El Paso’s new census figures.
While the city’s 2020 population of 678,815 represented an increase of 29,694 residents, or 4.6%, since the 2010 census, that’s the slowest growth the city has seen in decades.
Meanwhile, the county’s population increased by 8% overall, but by 23% outside of the city limits, which suggests that El Pasoans may be moving out of the city into unincorporated areas and communities outside El Paso.
Horizon City, which is right on El Paso’s eastern doorstep, has a 22,489 population – a whopping 34% increase since 2010, according to data from the 2020 census.
Some speculate that El Paso’s high property tax rate may be driving new homebuyers, and older ones as well, to look beyond the city toward New Mexico.
Las Cruces’ population grew 14% to 111,385, Sunland Park grew 18.4% to 16,702 residents and the unincorporated communities of Santa Teresa are up 18.5% since 2010 to 5,044.
Interestingly, a study by commercial real estate company CBRE of post office address changes from 2019 to 2020 showed that the biggest group of the 44,225 El Pasoans who moved in that period landed in Las Cruces – 1,079.
Just across the state line from El Paso, a lot of new homes are going up in the outskirts of Sunland Park, westward through Santa Teresa and just beyond the Pete Domenici Highway, which becomes Artcraft Road in El Paso.
Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea said he’s heard that about 70% of the people coming to that small city are from El Paso, but doesn’t have hard data to back that up.
“But it makes sense,” he said, “We’re the closest municipality with urban amenities, and I know there are people moving over here because of the lower property taxes.”
While there’s speculation that southern New Mexico’s homebuilding spree is being driven by property tax refugees from El Paso, Realtor Michael Bray said he doesn’t buy it – yet.
“But, I’m starting to pay attention,” Bray said. “There are homes priced in the high 300s just across the state line.
“The big problem here (in El Paso) is you can’t find properties to build on. The pricing is horrible in Texas, and if New Mexico makes it easier for builders to build, then I think you’re going to find more builders going over there.
“There’s just no land over here.”
But there are fast-growing subdivisions just across the El Paso city line in New Mexico where property taxes are a lot lower.
In the driveways of one of those new developments, Valencia Park, which is still being built out just west of Pete Domenici, there are a lot of cars with Texas license plates in the driveways of the new homes.
The same is true for the large, completed Villa Valencia subdivision on the other side of Pete Domenici.
Norma Renz, a veteran real estate agent who’s working Valencia Park these days, didn’t hesitate a moment when asked if the demand for homes in New Mexico stems from homebuyers’ desire to escape the taxes in Texas.
“Yeah, most of the people who come into New Mexico from Texas, that’s exactly what they’re doing,” Renz said. “They’re trying to save on their taxes. That’s why people move over here.
“It’s just crazy, and really, really busy with people coming not only from El Paso; but a lot of people are coming down from Denver, from California, just a lot of people from other states also.”
Renz said she’s selling lots and unbuilt Winton and Accent homes in Valencia Park for $240,000 to $400,000.
Unlike Texas, New Mexico does have a state income tax. Rates run from 1.7% for the first $5,000 of a person or couple’s taxable income to 5.9% for those with taxable incomes above $210,000 for single filers and $315,000 for married couples filing jointly.
“I’m not sure, but I believe once you are making over $200,000 a year, it’s not going to matter where you live,” Renz said referring to the point where El Paso’s property taxes meet New Mexico’s income tax.
New Mexico also has a property tax, but the rates are among the lowest rates in the country. The average effective rate is 0.78% of the property’s value, according to the private Lincoln Institute, which focuses on property values, taxation other economic areas.
In New Mexico’s Doña Ana County, property taxes on a home assessed at $200,000 would be $1,480.
On El Paso’s Westside, property taxes levied by the five jurisdictions on a home assessed at $200,000 could come to more than $6,000, depending on the owner’s exemptions, according to the Lincoln Institute.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.
