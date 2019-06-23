A popular Westside spot for rehabilitation services and group fitness is closing.
The Las Palmas LifeCare Center, at 3333 N. Mesa, will close on Aug. 15, said Las Palmas Medical Center CEO Don Karl in an emailed statement.
“We have an obligation to be good stewards of our resources and to manage them responsibly at all times,” Karl stated. “We continually make decisions and evaluate them to ensure we are providing the best care and service to our patients, physicians, staff and community.”
The Las Palmas LifeCare Center sits on land owned by the University of Texas System. A UT System spokesperson said the property will be leased to El Paso-based Hunt Companies, which manages the property. It’s unclear what Hunt will do with the property after Las Palmas moves out. Calls to Hunt Companies were not returned.
Operated by Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, the center’s services, including outpatient rehabilitation, will be consolidated into the company’s hospitals or urgent care clinics, Karl said. The fitness center will close.
Cardiac rehabilitation services will move to Del Sol Medical Center on the Eastside. The H2U medical clinic will go to the CareNow Urgent Care clinic at 7845 N. Mesa. And physical, occupational and speech therapy will move to the Las Palmas Outpatient Rehabilitation Services facility at 1700 N. Oregon.
The property was valued for tax purposes at $3.5 million in 2018, according to the El Paso Central Appraisal District.
The closing of the Las Palmas center means a dedicated group of fitness lovers will have to find new places to stay in shape and socialize.
Ceci Miles Mulvihill, 72, said she’s been exercising at the LifeCare Center for 29 years and enjoys the Jazzercise and cycling classes. She drives to the center every weekday at 5:30 a.m.
“I was in this routine, and now my routine is going away,” Mulvihill said. “I hope to keep a similar routine with the same instructors.”
Mulvihill said her class instructors are looking for new spaces to continue exercising. J.J. Landeros, a fitness instructor at the Las Palmas LifeCare Center, said the closure will be hardest on the fitness center’s patrons who use the time and space to bond and stay active.
“It’s giving more life to the members. That’s their social time,” Landeros said. “(Members are) really sad because it’s not just exercise, it’s social and it’s their routine.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.