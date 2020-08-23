The El Paso Club, a very public private club atop the 18-story building at 201 E. Main, has been a favorite dining room and meeting place for 57 years, but it needs some upgrades and the lease is about to expire.
Club members received a letter earlier this month from the board chair, Peter Spier, advising them that it’s closing at the end of the month – so El Paso benefactor Paul Foster can restore and refurbish it.
Foster’s Franklin Mountain Investments, or FMI, bought the Downtown tower, now called One San Jacinto Plaza, and 13 other major properties in January from Borderplex Realty Trust for $70 million.
“Our city is continuing its steady progress of growth and development,” Spier’s letter read. “In particular, recent and planned revitalization activities are making our Downtown an exciting and vibrant place.
“It is for these reasons that it is critical for the El Paso Club to continue to provide the services that our faithful members would expect and demand.”
Renewing the lease when it expires Dec. 31 would have required members to finance several hundred thousand dollars in upgrades at a time when COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings are hurting restaurants and entertainment venues.
But, not for the first time, Foster is coming to the rescue.
“FMI has submitted an offer to take over operations of the club,” Spier said. “The offer will relieve the club of the obligations under the lease and of the need to invest significant funds in our facility.
“FMI intends to preserve the iconic and historic nature of the El Paso Club in order to continue its tradition of being the premier location for meetings and events of all kinds. … During this transformation, member dues are suspended immediately.”
Neither Spier nor Foster could be reached for comment on the plans.
Most recently, Foster completed the restoration of the historic Plaza Hotel, which reopened in Downtown in June. He is also behind the restoration of the Anson Mills building.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
