The country’s largest supplier of tank trailer parts has opened a new service center in Horizon City.
Polar Service Centers opened a facility on six acres at 491 Darrington Rd. The service center is the first in El Paso and will include 13 bay areas and a service center for tanker truck repairs, tests and state inspections.
David Martinez, vice president of Polar Service Centers’ west region, said the company chose Horizon City because of nearby access to Polar facilities in Juárez.
“The city was great to work with,” Martinez said. “We were looking for a lot of property, and the building was a little bigger but it was perfect other than that. We recently subdivided the building and will be leasing out to someone else.”
Polar Service Center is owned by EnTrans International, which manufactures tank trailers and other oil and gas components. Tank trailers are also used to transport materials like powders, liquid sugar and flour.
EnTrans has one of its largest facilities in Juárez, Martinez said. There are 35 Polar Service Centers in the U.S.
Martinez declined to say how much the company invested in the Horizon City project but said it fit in their parameters. A news release from Horizon City said it was an $8 million investment in the city.
Polar in Horizon City has hired a team of about 18 people, with plans to expand that to 30, Martinez said, adding that positions for trailer technicians and welders start at $22 per hour.
Martinez said he was surprised by the region’s labor pool.
“I didn’t have any clue what it was gonna be like,” Martinez said. “We’re currently advertising for techs and the amount of applications we get, as far away as from 300 to 400 miles, is incredible. And local folks as well. Plenty of people in the El Paso area are looking for work and are skilled.”
