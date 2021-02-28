It’s never easy to stomach a cold front in the Sun City, but some professions are always prepared.
While many parts of Texas are still clawing out of a historic and damaging snow and hard freeze, plumbers have been busy. That’s also the case in El Paso, where a hard freeze led to icy roads, an uptick in crashes and some frozen pipes.
“It was crazy. It was a full week of fixes and breaks,” said George Rodriguez, an employee and partner at Oasis Plumbing Repair in El Paso.
In addition to an uptick in customer calls, Rodriguez said local plumbers also faced shortages of parts from larger chain hardware stores. He added that local places, like Winsupply, were able to keep up with demand.
Nobody at Winsupply could be reached by El Paso Inc. last week. Calls to several El Paso plumbers, who were presumably swamped with work, were unreturned.
In Texas, a longtime shortage of plumbers and other skilled trade workers has slowed recovery efforts across the state after the winter storm that some experts have said could be the costliest disaster in state history.
Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waived certain regulations to make it easier for more plumbers to practice in the state.
Plumber’s apprentices that are not licensed but have still met other qualifications can perform plumbing work without direct supervision by a licensed plumber. And the six-hour continuing education requirements for licensed plumbers to renew their license has been temporarily suspended.
The state has also temporarily suspended requirements for renewal procedures, making it easier for past-licensed plumbers to get back in to help with infrastructure rebuilding.
Abbott also temporarily suspended the 24-hour training requirements for master plumbers, meaning master plumbers can contract work after showing proof of insurance to Texas’ State Board of Plumbing Examiners.
There have been various news reports about plumber shortages in Central Texas, the part of the state hit hardest by the snow. On Friday, there were still some parts of Central Texas under boil water notices.
The New York Times reported that as of last week, insurance firm State Farm had received more than 18,900 property claims from Texas customers.
Rodriguez said he was asked if he wanted to go out to work in Central Texas, but that there were things to take care of in El Paso, too.
“I was asked if we would consider going out there to fix some plumbing, so I’m sure some people went,” Rodriguez said. I’ve been in business for 31 years. My business is here in El Paso and there’s plenty of it.”
Though spring feels tantalizingly near, it’s not unheard of for El Paso to see one more late freeze. Though everyone’s hoping to avoid that, Rodriguez said it helps to be prepared.
“Always cover your pipes. Always cover them. If you know it’s coming you gotta get out there and make sure it’s covered up,” Rodriguez said. “Pipes on outer walls, I’d let that water trickle a bit. It would help from freezing over during the night.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpaosinc.com or call (915) 534-4422
