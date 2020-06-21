Everywhere you look in the Plaza Hotel, there’s something to see.
The ambiance makes it easy to imagine Elizabeth Taylor looking over El Paso from her 17th floor penthouse, where the Hollywood star briefly lived during her marriage to Conrad Hilton’s son, Nicky.
And it feels just as glamorous to perch up there now.
The Plaza Hotel at Pioneer Park opened to the public on Wednesday, but the work it took to get to that single ribbon-cutting moment was made up of years of effort and millions of dollars in investment.
“We were happy to be involved with it,” said Bill Helm, principal at In*Situ Architecture. “That building is really critical to the identity of Downtown, and with it coming back it’s a symbol of the rebirth of Downtown on another level than it had been before.”
In*Situ was involved in the restoration of the landmark, and Helm helped assemble the team for the project. He also compiled historical research so the team could understand how to make the project qualify for historic tax incentives, which it did. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Plaza first opened in 1930 and was a Hilton hotel designed by famed Southwest architect Henry Trost. The property had been vacant since the early ‘90s when El Paso businessman Paul Foster bought the property around 2006. Renovations began in 2018.
Maybe it’s the thrill of finally getting out of the house, or the blazing late spring heat, or maybe it’s the smell of leathery fragrance wafting through the lobby. But upon stepping foot in the Plaza for the first time, you might feel a little dreamy.
The old penthouse is now the La Perla lounge, with views stretching in every direction.
La Perla is not yet open to the public and will open in the fall, hotel officials said. Last week, restaurant staff was training and learning how to make the lounge’s signature drinks and offerings.
On the ground floor, the hotel’s columns are partially covered in hand-embossed leather from Mexico. The pattern mirrors the hotel’s original stonework on the 17th floor terrace. Lanterns above the bar, hanging from wooden beams, have been meticulously restored.
The bar is lit up with the golden light of a two-story glass wall that houses one of the largest known collections of tequila.
The ground floor of the hotel also features several custom-built wood bookcases full of reading material, surrounded by plush leather chairs.
“It’s super important to have that building, the very core of El Paso, brought back to life and reactivated as El Paso’s living room,” Helm said. “Historically, it was one of the most important places people would come to meet Downtown and have special events like weddings and quinceañeras. That’s why it’s so important.”
Helm, who is also writing a book about the history of the Plaza’s site and rebirth, said that during his research he was surprised to find another famous El Pasoan attached to Conrad Hilton’s 1930 Plaza project: Robert McKee, an El Paso-based contractor whose firm had an international presence.
McKee’s projects included military installations and government offices, according to the McKee Foundation.
Helm said McKee also worked on iconic El Paso buildings like the Blue Flame building and Temple Mount Sinai, as well as major parts of the Los Angeles and Dallas/Fort Worth airports.
“One of the surprising things was that this was actually the fourth hotel that McKee built for Hilton,” Helm said. “He was already building the third hotel for Hilton when they announced the construction in 1929.”
McKee also built Hilton hotels in San Angelo, Abilene and Lubbock, Helm said. He added that he also found documentation that McKee was instrumental in setting up Hilton with the landowner to lease the property to build the El Paso hotel.
Helm said the Plaza was the eighth in Hilton’s chain of hotels and was one of the first five built from the ground up.
“There’s a lot of detail like that that I think has been lost to history, and I really enjoyed piecing that all together,” Helm said.
The $78 million project also included entirely new HVAC, plumbing and elevator systems and 130 fully redone rooms.
Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the El Paso Downtown Management District, said the hotel gives a new generation that’s never set foot in the property a new opportunity to experience part of El Paso’s history.
“With its size and prominence, it goes without saying that it’s a huge win,” Gudenrath said.
He added that the hotel is one of a number of projects that city leaders hope can spur on the revitalization of Downtown and can lure more visitors and El Pasoans to spend more time there.
The Plaza’s restaurant, Ambar, also opened Wednesday. The restaurant is under the direction of executive chef Andres Padilla, and reservations are available through opentable.com.
The rooftop bar, La Perla, will open in the fall. The parking garage next to the Plaza is also open and available for use. Rooms at the Plaza can be booked online at plazahotelelpaso.com.
